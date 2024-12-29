Eric Hansen
From this weekend's media availability in South Bend of Notre Dame football coordinators and players, we’ve provided full transcripts of both offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and defensive coordinator Al Golden.
We also wanted to give you some content from the other interviews. So, here are the greatest hits, or at least the most intriguing quotes, from quarterback Riley Leonard, special teams coordinator Marty Biagi, cornerback Leonard Moore, linebacker Drayk Bowen and offensive tackle Aamil Wagner.
We'll compile more from interviews staged Monday in New Orleans.
RILEY LEONARD
Q: Does chemistry really matter between you and receivers? And if so, how have you seen it pay off?
“I think absolutely, it matters a lot. I think my relationship with them off the field is the thing I’m most proud about. Like obviously, they came to my house this summer, and we’ve just grown so much. I think that they’re the most mature group of receivers that I’ve been around. When it comes to communicating defenses, they really understand it and that’s a credit to [wide receivers] coach [Mike] Brown. He played quarterback, obviously, at Liberty, and he teaches them coverages and my reads so they understand the entire offense and what’s going on. If you ask them about my read and they roll to Cover 2 or Cover 3, they’re going to know exactly how to read the play. So yeah, they’re a smart group.”
Q: How critical is the passing game for you to be successful against Georgia?
“Obviously, our No. 1 key to victory is to win the line of scrimmage. It’s kind of our M.O. But to be able to win our one-on-one matchups, our game plan might be to play us a little bit like we played Indiana, so we’ve go to win our one-on-one matchups and spread the field a little bit.”
Q: What do you mean by like Indiana?
“Like our defense played against Indiana. Just loaded up the box and played a lot of man. I imagine they might try to play it like that, I don’t know.”
Q: This Georgia team is going to throw the kitchen sink at you. What stands out about their front and the way they attack offenses?
“They move a lot, so they’ll show a lot of different — you know, three down, four down, they’ll mix it up a lot. And then obviously, they’re very talented, just naturally. We’ll do just fine up front, I’ve just got to send the guys in the right direction, because they’ll bring it from all angles.”
Q: In the flow of the season, does this feel like a big game? Does this feel like just another game?
“It’s a good question. Honestly, the way I can tell if it’s a big game or not is around campus, just the vibes. Because we’re away and because nobody’s really on campus, it just feels like any other game for us, which I think is a good thing. You just go to practice, you prepare like you’ve always prepared. There’s no distractions. You’re not going to class. So, it doesn’t feel like it’s blown-up, Sugar Bowl. It just feels like nobody’s on campus and we got a game.”
Q: So, in a weird way, does it feel like there’s more pressure last week than there is this week?
“Maybe. Yeah, maybe that’s a good way to put it. Obviously, the in-state rivalry, you go anywhere, you’re talking to an Indiana fan or a Notre Dame fan, so everybody’s talking about it. It doesn’t matter where you go on campus, it’s just non-stop. Go to class, it should be an escape. Definitely not an escape in that game last week. So, yeah, I think so.
Q: Pretty good traveling party from your hometown, Fairhope, Ala., for this one?
“Yeah. Oh, dude. This is by far the closest game to my house. Georgia Tech, I played there once at Duke, and then obviously this year. That’s like 6 1/2, 7 [hours], and I think this is 2.
Q: In some ways, is this the game you came to Notre Dame to play in? This kind of stage, this kind of stakes?
“Yeah. I try not to tell myself that too much, because then I’ll get a little bit overwhelmed. But definitely, this is why I came here. I literally left Duke with the purpose of, ‘Alright, I want to go out swinging and compete for a national championship,’ and here we are.”
Q: Do you feel like as a passing offense, you’re playing your best football of the season right now?
“Yeah, definitely. Seeing defenses really well right now, and my feet and mechanics are getting better, and just trusting these guys, trusting my arm and extending plays. So, I think so.”
Q: I’m sure you’re aware some other quarterbacks have had success running against Georgia this year. How do you prepare for that possibility and also make sure you don’t lean on it too much?
“Yeah, I never really force the running thing with my legs. If it happens, it happens. I don’t think that’s good for me as a quarterback, really, to be like, ‘If we’re gonna win, I gotta — these quarterbacks scrambled for 80 yards,’ and then I start just overthinking things. So if it happens, it happens.”
Q: I don’t know if the coaches have given up telling you to protect yourself when you run at this point, but especially now, what’s the mindset?
“Yeah, no they don’t even try. They don’t mention it anymore. It’s kind of a lost cause.”
Q: Especially now, with the season on the line, whatever it takes?
“Definitely now, whatever it takes. They don’t really care. I mean, they do care, obviously, but if you’ve got to put your shoulder down, you’ve got to put your shoulder down.”
