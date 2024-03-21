ADVERTISEMENT

Football 2024 Pro Day notes, results and quotes

@Charleston Bowles and I are at Notre Dame where Pro Day is taking place. The stream will begin on Peacock at 12:30 p.m. EDT, but the event is well underway.

Former players participating today:
OT Joe Alt
LB Bo Bauer
LB JD Bertrand
S DJ Brown
WR Avery Davis
RB Audric Estimé
OT Blake Fisher
DB Thomas Harper
CB Cam Hart
QB Sam Hartman
DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
P Ben Krimm
LB Marist Liufau
LB Paul Moala
K Spencer Shrader
P Jon Sot
LS Michael Vinson
WR Joe Wilkins Jr.
 
