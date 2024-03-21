JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an
alternative browser
.
@Charleston Bowles
and I are at Notre Dame where Pro Day is taking place. The stream will begin on Peacock at 12:30 p.m. EDT, but the event is well underway.
Former players participating today:
OT Joe Alt
LB Bo Bauer
LB JD Bertrand
S DJ Brown
WR Avery Davis
RB Audric Estimé
OT Blake Fisher
DB Thomas Harper
CB Cam Hart
QB Sam Hartman
DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
P Ben Krimm
LB Marist Liufau
LB Paul Moala
K Spencer Shrader
P Jon Sot
LS Michael Vinson
WR Joe Wilkins Jr.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Posts Like A Champion
Staff
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Posts Like A Champion
Staff
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Posts Like A Champion
Staff
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Fighting Irish Fanatic
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Irish Insider
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
Shakes Down The Thunder
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please
subscribe
to view.