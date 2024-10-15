ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball WBB: Notre Dame ranked No. 6 in preseason AP Top 25

Tyler James

The Associated Press released Tuesday its preseason poll of the top 25 program's in Division I women's basketball. Notre Dame is ranked No. 6 in the country.

This is Notre Dame's highest preseason ranking since 2018 when the Irish were ranked No. 1 after winning the national championship the previous season.

Notre Dame finished the 2023-24 season ranked No. 11 in the country with a 28-7 record, an ACC Tournament championship and a Sweet 16 loss to Oregon State.

Notre Dame's 2024-25 regular season schedule includes eight teams ranked in the preseason AP poll: No. 2 UConn (Dec. 12), No. 3 USC (Nov. 23), No. 4 Texas (Dec. 5), No. 9 NC State (Feb. 23), No. 11 Duke (Feb. 17), No. 15 North Carolina (Jan. 5), No. 17 Louisville (Feb. 2 and March 2) and No. 19 Florida State (Feb. 27)

Here's the complete preseason AP poll:

apnews.com

AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll

The official page for the AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll. Keep up to date and view the latest NCAA women's basketball ranking updates each week for the 2023-24 season.
apnews.com apnews.com
 
