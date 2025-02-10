Notre Dame women's basketball moved up one spot in this week's Top 25 poll from The Associated Press. The Irish are ranked No. 2, which is the team's highest ranking since being slated No. 1 on Jan. 21, 2019.South Carolina was previously ranked No. 2 before it lost Sunday at No. 4 Texas, 66-62. Texas moved up to No. 3 this week, and South Carolina dropped to No. 4. UCLA (23-0) remained at No. 1 unanimously.The Irish (21-2, 12-0 ACC) are on a 16-game winning streak following blowout home wins over Stanford and No. 21 California in the past week.Notre Dame only has one game on its schedule in the coming week at Pittsburgh (11-14, 3-9) on Thursday (8 p.m. EST on ACC Network).AP Photo/John MersitsPictured: Niele Ivey