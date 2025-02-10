Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 20,330
-
- 31,856
-
- 113
Notre Dame women's basketball moved up one spot in this week's Top 25 poll from The Associated Press. The Irish are ranked No. 2, which is the team's highest ranking since being slated No. 1 on Jan. 21, 2019.
South Carolina was previously ranked No. 2 before it lost Sunday at No. 4 Texas, 66-62. Texas moved up to No. 3 this week, and South Carolina dropped to No. 4. UCLA (23-0) remained at No. 1 unanimously.
The Irish (21-2, 12-0 ACC) are on a 16-game winning streak following blowout home wins over Stanford and No. 21 California in the past week.
Notre Dame only has one game on its schedule in the coming week at Pittsburgh (11-14, 3-9) on Thursday (8 p.m. EST on ACC Network).
Click here for the full Top 25.
AP Photo/John Mersits
Pictured: Niele Ivey
South Carolina was previously ranked No. 2 before it lost Sunday at No. 4 Texas, 66-62. Texas moved up to No. 3 this week, and South Carolina dropped to No. 4. UCLA (23-0) remained at No. 1 unanimously.
The Irish (21-2, 12-0 ACC) are on a 16-game winning streak following blowout home wins over Stanford and No. 21 California in the past week.
Notre Dame only has one game on its schedule in the coming week at Pittsburgh (11-14, 3-9) on Thursday (8 p.m. EST on ACC Network).
Click here for the full Top 25.
AP Photo/John Mersits
Pictured: Niele Ivey
Last edited: