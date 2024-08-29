Tyler James
Notre Dame women's basketball announced Thursday its non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season.
We've already covered the biggest non-conference games against USC, Texas and UConn, but now Notre Dame has released the full schedule.
Notre Dame will open the season with a home exhibition against Davenport on Oct. 30 before hosting Mercyhurst on Nov. 4. Then the Irish will start to ramp up with some major opponents in November and December, including three teams who finished in the top 10 of last year’s final NET rankings: No. 2 UConn, No. 3 Texas and No. 10 USC. The Irish finished No. 8.
Here's the full non-conference schedule with notes provided by FightingIrish.com:
Oct. 30 – vs. Davenport (exhibition)
Nov. 4 – vs. Mercyhurst
• The Lakers finished last season with a record of 18-11, and 2024 will be the Pennsylvania school’s first year in Division I. Notre Dame and Mercyhurst have never played each other.
Nov. 10 – at Purdue
• Notre Dame won beat Purdue, 76-39, last year and has emerged victorious in the last nine meetings between the in-state foes. Purdue has made one NCAA Tournament under head coach Katie Gearlds (2023).
Nov. 13 – vs. James Madison
• The Dukes last made the NCAA Tournament in 2023. The group went 22-12 last year.
Nov. 17 – at Lafayette
• The game is a homecoming for Irish guard Olivia Miles, who hails from just across the river in Phillipsburg, N.J. Notre Dame and Lafayette played last season, and this matchup is a make-up game from 2022.
Nov. 23 – at USC
• The Trojans were the No. 2 team in the nation in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, and Lindsay Gottlieb’s group is coming off of a Pac-12 Tournament championship and an appearance in the Elite Eight
Nov. 29-30 – Cayman Islands Classic – opponents TBA
• Other teams participating are Mississippi State, TCU, South Florida, Utah and Washington.
Dec. 5 – vs. Texas – ACC/SEC Challenge
• Texas features reigning Big 12 Co-Player of the Year Madison Booker.
Dec. 12 – vs. UConn
• Notre Dame topped UConn in Storrs in January and has beaten the Huskies in back-to-back seasons. UConn has AP All-America guard Paige Bueckers back for another year and added 2023 Ivy League Player of the Year Kaitlyn Chen to its roster this offseason.
Dec. 15 – vs. Eastern Michigan
• Irish lead series 4-0. Last Meeting: Dec. 2, 2009
Dec. 22 – vs. Loyola Maryland
• Irish lead 3-0. Last Meeting: Nov. 8, 2019
Photo credit: Matt Cashore-USA Today Sports
Pictured: Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey (in green) and guard Hannah Hidalgo (to her left)
