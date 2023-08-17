Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens spoke to local beat writers after Wednesday's practice. A transcript of that conversation is below. Questions may be paraphrased.



MIKE MICKENS



How much of a luxury is it having a guy like Ben Morrison?



“It’s great. He brings great energy every day, comes to work, just wants to be better every day. He challenges himself to find ways to get better, whether it’s film study or technique. He’s just always seeking that knowledge to get better. He’s fun to have.”



What did it mean for Cam Hart to be voted captain?



“It brought great joy, made me really proud. I know he goes to work every day intentional. I know what he has done in our room as far as leadership. For the whole team to recognize how much of a leader he is was great. He’s a leader on the field, off the field, by action, by vocal. He does everything for us that we need.”



Who has caught your eye this camp?



“They all have a sense of confidence about themselves that has grown even from last year to this year. They know what they’re capable of doing. Christian [Gray] has done a great job from spring to fall camp to get himself up to our standard to help. The old guys do what they do already.”



What have you seen in the growth and development of the roster in recent years?



“This team is close. The roster is very close. Guys are getting details and competing at a high level. The competitive spirit, you can throw it out there every day. They want to win every rep. That’s what you want from their culture and their mindset.”



When you first got here and looked at what you had on the defensive side of the ball, especially the secondary, what did you say? We have to have more of what?



“For me, my job was to come in and I wanted to make the culture of competitive spirit every day. And compete. That’s just who I am. I wanted the room to take after me. When we go on the field, we want to compete in everything we do. Changing that mindset and just getting guys that want to be the best version of themselves. That’s what I think this room is.”



How much better is the depth and quality of depth now?



“In the corner room the depth is really good. We’ve got a lot of guys that can be counted on. That’s what I like. I like being able to make sure those guys can rotate. It’s hard playing two guys all game and not get worn out this day and age. That’s what I focus on trying to do.”



Does this seem like a faster team on both sides of the ball?



“Yeah. We’ve got some guys that can take you deep. We see it every day on the outside. If you’re not good on technique, they’ll get over top of you. That’s what you like about it. You want to play with passion, and you want to play with speed. I think we have that in the skill positions.”



What makes Clarence Lewis so versatile?



“C-Lew is very competitive and he’s very smart. That’s something a lot of people don’t see in him. That’s what’s great about him. We can make sure he can go inside, outside, back deep. It doesn’t matter. He knows he’s in every position. That allows us to have some flexibility with it.”



What have you seen from Christian Gray?



“Christian has taken great strides since spring. Excited about where he’s at and continuing to grow. He’s intentional every day about what he does.”



What are the differences between Thomas Harper play nickel and Clarence Lewis playing nickel?



“They both give you a lot. Harp has shown great quickness, great coverage ability. He’s really good in the slot, understanding leverages. C-Lew is more physical – not more physical than Harp – but just physicality on the point of attack and over those bunches. He still understands the coverages, schemes, where he can drop into coverage. The nickel position is really good because you have those two with [different] strengths.”



What kind of improvement have you seen in the cornerback room since you arrived in 2020?



“Exactly what you want. You want to work toward multiple guys in the room that can go in and contribute and find ways to get them on the field. With competitive spirit as well, so now they compete with each other. But it’s a healthy competition, so it’s only going to make them better in what they want to do and finding ways to get on the field.”



When did you feel like things were trending in that direction?



“Last year was the first year you could see it where you could count on more than maybe two or three. You could go four or five deep in the room that could actually play meaningful snaps and you’re not worried about them out there. They understand now if they perform out there, there’s an opportunity to get on the field.”



What has Christian Gray done to be the 4th corner?



“He goes out to compete every day. He understands the standard of what we want. He works on his craft. He’s around those older guys, understands what the expectations are and what they’re thinking. He’s just a sponge. He goes out there and he shows it and competes at a high level.”



What have seen from Micah Bell since he arrived this summer?



“He’s learning the position. He’s understanding leverages. He’s getting better in the coverage scheme of it. He’s going to be a very, very good player here. He’s going to do a lot of great things. It’s just a process of continuing to learn the position and understanding where I have to be coverage-wise. I have to be able to react this way to a certain route. I’m excited for him.”



What are the areas of improvement you want from Jaden Mickey?



“Just challenge him to be consistent. Be consistent with his eyes, consistent throughout camp. He’s had a great camp because of it. I always say be consistently good, not occasionally great. That’s what I challenge all of them with, but I really challenged him.”



How do corners practice for Navy’s triple option?



“It’s the same. You have to be disciplined. It goes back to that consistency. If we’re not consistent in our eyes and our reads, it’s over the top on us.”



Is it harder to get them focused when you know Navy is going to run the ball 50 times?



“No. We want to be the best at whatever we do. Anytime we’re out there, we’re out there for a reason. We want to help impact the game and do our one of 11 or two of 11 for the defense.”



How do you deal with handling the expectations for your corners?



“They have their own expectations of themselves. I have expectations. We have a standard. We play to that standard. Everything else is everything else. If we worry about the little details, the micro of doing our job, great things will happen.



Why does Cam Hart fit the role of a captain?



He’s been a great leader in our room for the past two seasons. The great thing about it is now the whole team recognized by voting him that. He does the little things for us. He’s verbal. He’s mature. He’s upholding the standard to our room. He’s great on and off the field for us.”



What’s Christian Gray been able to do to make strides since the spring?



“He’s confident. Spring, trying to feel it out, he was just getting there. But he understands he could compete at the highest level and compete with anybody on the field as long as he’s detail-oriented. That’s what he is. He’s doing good with it.”



Will Gray play more to the field or boundary?



“He’ll be in the boundary probably for the most part.”



What makes him a good fit for that?



“He’s just long, fast. His length is really good. He’s really good at press.”



In the season opener at Ohio State last year, how quickly did Morrison affirm your belief in him?



“When he didn’t flinch. You go out there in that environment and you continue to do what you do, then you know then he can play anywhere. That game, I was good. I was pleased with what he did.”



Was the biggest thing getting him off the bench?



“Get him in there. OK, you holding up? OK, we’re good.”



What are your expectations for Jaden Mickey after last season?



“It was more just challenging him to be consistent. He’s self-aware of what he wants to do. He’s fine. He works at his craft every day. He understands the standard.”



What does Morrison’s next step look like?



“His next step is just continue to do what he’s done. It isn’t about the production. Obviously, the production – everybody likes the picks of it, but if he dominates his side like he’s capable of doing, I’m good. I think he’ll be recognized that way.”



What’s his best matchup in camp?



“A lot of those guys over there do a good job, but Tobias [Merriweather] is really good. JT [Jayden Thomas] is really good. Both of those guys are good in the boundary.”



Can he actually be better without six picks if no one is testing him?



“That’s the whole purpose.”