MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Nevada 2026 outside linebacker Kenneth Goodwin is a name to know. The defender wanted to compete in the Rivals Camp Series this year to show his talents and what he’s made of.He’s been working hard this offseason to improve his game and regain his form.“I’ve been working on getting my speed back right because I had a little injury on my lower body,” Goodwin said. “So just getting bigger, faster and stronger.”Right now, he counts Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, UCLA, Texas, Texas A&M and Ole Miss as the schools recruiting him the hardest right now. He’s got visits planned to a few of those schools already.Goodwin will visit Notre Dame on April 6. Then, April 9 and 10 he’ll go to Alabama and Auburn. He’ll also hit Georgia from April 11-13 for the spring game. I’ve got an eye on that relationship with the Notre Dame staff.“Me and linebackers Coach (Max) Bullock have a very good relationship on the phone,” Goodwin said.” “I really love him for sure.”In the end, Goodwin’s recruitment is going to come down to one thing.“Development. That’s the number one priority. Nothing over that,” Goodwin said.”