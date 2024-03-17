ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting 2026 OLB Kenneth Goodwin talks ND interest, visit schedule

Greg Smith

Greg Smith

Hi I'm new here
Gold Member
Apr 20, 2017
14
42
13
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Nevada 2026 outside linebacker Kenneth Goodwin is a name to know. The defender wanted to compete in the Rivals Camp Series this year to show his talents and what he’s made of.


He’s been working hard this offseason to improve his game and regain his form.

“I’ve been working on getting my speed back right because I had a little injury on my lower body,” Goodwin said. “So just getting bigger, faster and stronger.”

Right now, he counts Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, UCLA, Texas, Texas A&M and Ole Miss as the schools recruiting him the hardest right now. He’s got visits planned to a few of those schools already.

Goodwin will visit Notre Dame on April 6. Then, April 9 and 10 he’ll go to Alabama and Auburn. He’ll also hit Georgia from April 11-13 for the spring game. I’ve got an eye on that relationship with the Notre Dame staff.

“Me and linebackers Coach (Max) Bullock have a very good relationship on the phone,” Goodwin said.” “I really love him for sure.”

In the end, Goodwin’s recruitment is going to come down to one thing.

“Development. That’s the number one priority. Nothing over that,” Goodwin said.”

 
  • Like
Reactions: Charleston Bowles and Tyler James
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting 2026 S target DJ Williams starts another busy visit week

Replies
0
Views
786
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Another 2026 target on campus today

Replies
1
Views
317
The Insider Lounge
rov
R
Tyler James

Recruiting 2026 four-star LB Storm Miller wants to visit Notre Dame

Replies
0
Views
275
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Confirming a couple of 2026 targets visiting next week (June 10-12)

Replies
6
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Elite 2026 WR schedules Notre Dame visit

Replies
5
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
BIG BOZ
BIG BOZ
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today