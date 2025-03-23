One of Notre Dame's top wide receiver options in the 2026 class plans to return to campus in April.Brayden Robinson, who previously scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame for June, has now planned a return to Notre Dame for April 11 as well. Robinson visited Notre Dame for the first time in January.Robinson teased on Twitter/X that he has "big news" coming Monday. I expect that to be a top schools lists, and that Notre Dame will make the cut.Update (3/24): Robinson named his top four today: Arizona, Miami, Notre Dame and Ohio State.