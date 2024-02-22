ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting The Heat Index: What's next for Notre Dame at wide receiver in 2025 class?

Tyler James

Tyler James

Next up in the first edition of The Heat Index for Notre Dame’s 2025 class is the wide receiver position.

Notre Dame's drought at the position ended this month with commitments from three-star recruits Elijah Burress and Shaun Terry, both of whom were offered by Notre Dame since new wide receivers coach Mike Brown joined the staff.


The Irish have been aiming for four wide receivers in the class, and the remaining top targets at this point have become pretty clear. I assigned the following heat ratings for the four most notable targets:

Extremely Hot for Jerome Bettis Jr.
Hot for Derek Meadows and Talyn Taylor
Medium for Raiden Vines-Bright


For more details on those four wide receiver targets, follow the link below.

Recruiting - The Heat Index: 2025 class

The path forward for Notre Dame’s 2025 class...
Coming tomorrow (Friday): an offensive line update.
 
