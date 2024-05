Recruiting - The Heat Index: 2025 class The path forward for Notre Dame’s 2025 class...

Next up in the first edition of The Heat Index for Notre Dame’s 2025 class is the linebacker position.Notre Dame landed its first true linebacker in the class in January from three-star Ko’o Kia, though four-star commit Dominik Hulak could also end up playing linebacker if his vyper end projection doesn’t pan out. Kia got the ball rolling at the position, and now promoted linebackers coach Max Bullough can put his touch on the class.Notre Dame has a long list of linebacker targets that will get whittled down in the coming months, but the Irish have a handful of intriguing options. Bullough will likely get the freedom to add at least two more linebackers to the class.I’ve assigned the following heat ratings for Notre Dame’s nine top remaining linebacker targets:Hot for Anthony Sacca and Madden FaraimoMedium for Antoine Deslauriers, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Noah Mikhail, Marco Jones and Christian JonesMild for Gavin Nix and Kamar ArchieFor more details on those linebacker targets, follow the link below.Coming tomorrow (Thursday): a cornerbacks update.