Tyler James
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 14,760
-
- 24,880
-
- 113
Next up in the first edition of The Heat Index for Notre Dame’s 2025 class is the linebacker position.
Notre Dame landed its first true linebacker in the class in January from three-star Ko’o Kia, though four-star commit Dominik Hulak could also end up playing linebacker if his vyper end projection doesn’t pan out. Kia got the ball rolling at the position, and now promoted linebackers coach Max Bullough can put his touch on the class.
Notre Dame has a long list of linebacker targets that will get whittled down in the coming months, but the Irish have a handful of intriguing options. Bullough will likely get the freedom to add at least two more linebackers to the class.
I’ve assigned the following heat ratings for Notre Dame’s nine top remaining linebacker targets:
Hot for Anthony Sacca and Madden Faraimo
Medium for Antoine Deslauriers, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Noah Mikhail, Marco Jones and Christian Jones
Mild for Gavin Nix and Kamar Archie
For more details on those linebacker targets, follow the link below.
Coming tomorrow (Thursday): a cornerbacks update.
Notre Dame landed its first true linebacker in the class in January from three-star Ko’o Kia, though four-star commit Dominik Hulak could also end up playing linebacker if his vyper end projection doesn’t pan out. Kia got the ball rolling at the position, and now promoted linebackers coach Max Bullough can put his touch on the class.
Notre Dame has a long list of linebacker targets that will get whittled down in the coming months, but the Irish have a handful of intriguing options. Bullough will likely get the freedom to add at least two more linebackers to the class.
I’ve assigned the following heat ratings for Notre Dame’s nine top remaining linebacker targets:
Hot for Anthony Sacca and Madden Faraimo
Medium for Antoine Deslauriers, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Noah Mikhail, Marco Jones and Christian Jones
Mild for Gavin Nix and Kamar Archie
For more details on those linebacker targets, follow the link below.
Recruiting - The Heat Index: 2025 class
The path forward for Notre Dame’s 2025 class...
notredame.forums.rivals.com
Coming tomorrow (Thursday): a cornerbacks update.