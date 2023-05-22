ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting The Heat Index: 2024 class

Tyler James

Tyler James

Staff
Dec 31, 2021
With Notre Dame’s coaching staff finished with its travels for the spring evaluation period, we’re ready to debut a new feature on The Insider Lounge. The Heat Index will track Notre Dame’s standing with its top remaining targets in the 2024 class.

We will keep The Heat Index pinned and continually update it for the remainder of the 2024 recruiting cycle. That way you should have always have a clear picture of the top candidates to be future Notre Dame commitments.

The Heat Index is intended to reflect a combination of interest being shown by the recruit and how much Notre Dame is prioritizing said recruit.

These are the various levels we will assign to recruits in The Heat Index and what they’re intended to mean.

Plain: The recruitment remains in the beginning stages, so there’s not enough evidence to justify a heat rating.

Mild: There was interest at some point, but the recruitment has not been trending toward a commitment lately.

Medium: Interest has been expressed, but it’s not clear which way this recruitment is heading.

Hot: Notre Dame is a top contender, and the recruit is a top target.

Extremely Hot: We expect this recruit to eventually commit to Notre Dame — potentially sooner rather than later.

With that being said, here comes the heat …

LATEST UPDATE: Jan. 2.
 
