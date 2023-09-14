Tyler James
I'm ready to pull the trigger on this one.
With 2025 quarterback target Bear Bachmeier making his way to campus this weekend for an unofficial visit around the Central Michigan game, I believe he's going to be the answer for Notre Dame's quarterback need in the class.
If all goes well for Bachmeier and Notre Dame, I think he'll beat Deuce Knight to the punch and commit to the Irish first. Will that all go down as soon as this weekend? We'll see. I certainly wouldn't rule it out.
Regardless, I think Notre Dame comes out of the weekend feeling even better about its chances with Bachmeier, so I'm going to put my Rivals FutureCast prediction in Notre Dame's favor. I'll officially submit it publicly on Friday, but I wanted to give a heads up to our subscribers on The Insider Lounge first.
If you want more information on Bachmeier, I'd suggest reading this story from @Eric Hansen back when the Irish offered him in July.
Friday afternoon update:
The intrigue builds. I'm told Notre Dame now expects Knight to visit Notre Dame next weekend for the Ohio State game.
Will Bachmeier beat Knight to the punch as I predicted? Or will he keep the door open for Knight to follow through on his visit?
For what it's worth, I've been told Notre Dame wouldn't turn down a commitment from Bachmeier even with the knowledge that Knight wants to visit next week.
Seems like a pretty good situation for the Irish right now.
InsideNDSports - Bear Bachmeier thrilled to be on Notre Dame Football's 2025 QB radar
Four-star prospect looking to set up a fall visit after receiving a Notre Dame scholarship offer this week.
notredame.rivals.com
