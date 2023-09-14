ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Submitting a QB FutureCast prediction in favor of Notre Dame

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
15,004
25,155
113
I'm ready to pull the trigger on this one.

With 2025 quarterback target Bear Bachmeier making his way to campus this weekend for an unofficial visit around the Central Michigan game, I believe he's going to be the answer for Notre Dame's quarterback need in the class.


If all goes well for Bachmeier and Notre Dame, I think he'll beat Deuce Knight to the punch and commit to the Irish first. Will that all go down as soon as this weekend? We'll see. I certainly wouldn't rule it out.

Regardless, I think Notre Dame comes out of the weekend feeling even better about its chances with Bachmeier, so I'm going to put my Rivals FutureCast prediction in Notre Dame's favor. I'll officially submit it publicly on Friday, but I wanted to give a heads up to our subscribers on The Insider Lounge first.

If you want more information on Bachmeier, I'd suggest reading this story from @Eric Hansen back when the Irish offered him in July.

notredame.rivals.com

InsideNDSports - Bear Bachmeier thrilled to be on Notre Dame Football's 2025 QB radar

Four-star prospect looking to set up a fall visit after receiving a Notre Dame scholarship offer this week.
notredame.rivals.com notredame.rivals.com



Friday afternoon update:

The intrigue builds. I'm told Notre Dame now expects Knight to visit Notre Dame next weekend for the Ohio State game.

Will Bachmeier beat Knight to the punch as I predicted? Or will he keep the door open for Knight to follow through on his visit?

For what it's worth, I've been told Notre Dame wouldn't turn down a commitment from Bachmeier even with the knowledge that Knight wants to visit next week.

Seems like a pretty good situation for the Irish right now.

 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: BGI User 756, keegan0615, ryno1134 and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting Deuce Knight meets up with a pair of Notre Dame commits

Replies
2
Views
265
The Insider Lounge
BIG BOZ
BIG BOZ
Tyler James

Recruiting Submitting three FutureCast predictions in favor of Notre Dame

Replies
7
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Irish Invasion: Clips of Notre Dame QB commits Deuce Knight, Noah Grubbs

Replies
0
Views
154
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting 2025 QB commit Deuce Knight will compete in Irish Invasion

Replies
0
Views
535
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting A Notre Dame commit is visiting Alabama

Replies
5
Views
3K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today