Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 20,093
-
- 31,577
-
- 113
Notre Dame OL target Tyler Merrill plans to announce his commitment decision Thursday.
Merrill, who Rivals ranks as the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 84 overall in the 2026 class, visited Notre Dame this past weekend for junior day. As I reported in my intel piece, Notre Dame felt good about where it stood with Merrill coming out of the visit. I like Notre Dame's chances to land his commitment Thursday, so I will enter a Rivals FutureCast prediction in favor of Notre Dame.
Merrill's other four finalists are Penn State, Wisconsin, Alabama and Clemson.
