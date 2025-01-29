ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Rivals100 OL Tyler Merrill sets commitment date

Tyler James

Dec 31, 2021
Notre Dame OL target Tyler Merrill plans to announce his commitment decision Thursday.

Merrill, who Rivals ranks as the No. 3 offensive guard and No. 84 overall in the 2026 class, visited Notre Dame this past weekend for junior day. As I reported in my intel piece, Notre Dame felt good about where it stood with Merrill coming out of the visit. I like Notre Dame's chances to land his commitment Thursday, so I will enter a Rivals FutureCast prediction in favor of Notre Dame.

Merrill's other four finalists are Penn State, Wisconsin, Alabama and Clemson.


 
