Four-star offensive lineman Tyler Merrill, a 2026 recruit who visited Notre Dame for its junior day this weekend, named his top five schools Saturday night. The list included Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Clemson and Alabama.That's a pretty predictable list given Merrill's visit destinations, though I would have guessed Michigan would be in there instead of Wisconsin.The Irish entered the weekend with some confidence in Merrill's recruitment. This just reinforces that.