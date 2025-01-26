Tyler James
Four-star offensive lineman Tyler Merrill, a 2026 recruit who visited Notre Dame for its junior day this weekend, named his top five schools Saturday night. The list included Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Clemson and Alabama.
That's a pretty predictable list given Merrill's visit destinations, though I would have guessed Michigan would be in there instead of Wisconsin.
The Irish entered the weekend with some confidence in Merrill's recruitment. This just reinforces that.
