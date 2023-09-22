Charleston Bowles
Before many commits flock to campus for Notre Dame's game against Ohio State on Saturday, they'll take the field on Friday night to continue their senior and junior campaigns.
Notre Dame's newest 2024 commit, offensive tackle Guerby Lambert, won't suit up until Saturday afternoon for West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial. 2024 defensive end commit Loghan Thomas also won't play for Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward until Saturday.
2024 defensive end commit Cole Mullins remains sidelined due to injury for Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek while 2024 linebacker commit Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and 2024 cornerback commit Leonard Moore are on bye weeks for their respective schools.
Inside ND Sports will update this thread as the night continues with reports of commits performances and updates from the head-to-head battle between two defensive tackle commits in Florida.
I'll also monitor 2025 offensive and defensive targets that are on Notre Dame's recruiting board and report any updates or highlight clips from their games. 2025 wide receiver target Cooper Perry will be matched up against 2025 cornerback target Cree Thomas later tonight in Arizona.
2024 QB commit CJ Carr
Carr and Saline (Mich.) will face Monroe. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET.
2025 QB commit Deuce Knight
Knight is not expected to play for Lucedale (Miss.) George County until next Friday. Knight returned to George County earlier this month after starting the season at Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy.
2024 RB commit Aneyas Williams
Hannibal (Mo.) High is playing against Mexico. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET.
2024 RB commit Kedren Young (and 2025 DT target Zion Williams)
Lufkin (Tex.) High will play against Forney at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can listen to the game here.
2025 RB commit Justin Thurman
Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit will play Armwood at 7:30 p.m. ET.
2024 WR commit Cam Williams
Williams and Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South face Bartlett. Kickoff is 7 p.m.. The live stream can be seen here.
2024 WR commit Logan Saldate
Saldate and Palma (Calif.) are matched up against Monterey. Kickoff is 10:30 p.m. ET.
2024 WR commit Micah Gilbert and 2024 DE commit Bryce Young
Coming off a bye week, Charlotte (N.C.) Christian takes on Cabbarus. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on YouTube here.
2024 TE commit Jack Larsen
Larsen and Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic will take on Independence at 7 p.m. ET. Find the stream here.
2024 OT commit Styles Prescod
Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern is coming off its first loss of the season and play Zionsville. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed here.
2024 OL commit Anthonie Knapp
Knapp and Roswell (Ga.) High are coming off a bye week and are set to play Johns Creek at 7:30 p.m. ET.
2024 OG commit Peter Jones
Malvern (Pa.) Prep will face Rock Creek Christian. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET.
Last edited: