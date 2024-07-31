Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 15,355
-
- 25,623
-
- 113
I'll be prioritizing video clips from the first five periods next, but I wanted to share some quick notes on what I saw at today's first Notre Dame football preseason practice.
Update: My full observations are here:
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Update: My full observations are here:
Football - More observations from Notre Dame's first preseason session
After publishing our video clips from the first five periods, I’ve expanded on my first quick notes report. Here’s my full breakdown of Notre Dame football’s first preseason practice. A shaky start for the offense Notre Dame introduced a new wrinkle to its practice format Wednesday. Rather...
notredame.forums.rivals.com
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: