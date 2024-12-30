ADVERTISEMENT

Football Notes from Notre Dame Media Day at Sugar Bowl

I just had to speak to 11 Notre Dame players and coaches down here in New Orleans. I'll give you some quick notes from those conversations before we expand on more content from today.

Here's who I spoke to: K Mitch Jeter, DT Gabriel Rubio, OL Charles Jagusah, WR Cam Williams, QB CJ Carr, QB Steve Angeli, OL Rocco Spindler, LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, DE Bryce Young, OL coach Joe Rudolph and DT Brenan Vernon.

Notes coming in the thread below.
 
