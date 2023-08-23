ADVERTISEMENT

We're adding some stakes to Place Your Bets this year.

You may remember that last year we had The Insider Lounge compete as one entity with some voting through Google Forms. The end result was a tie between me and The Insider Lounge.

But this year, we're letting you all compete on your own. The Google Forms every week will require you to include an email with your submission. As long as you use the same email every week, we can keep track of everyone's results throughout the season.

We'll want to know which username is connected to each email address, so we're asking you to email insidendsports@gmail.com with a message that includes the email address you use to submit the form and your username on The Insider Lounge. We can then share the weekly standings on the board as well.

And saving the best part for last, we'll be awarding free subscription months to the top two finishers. The top subscriber will get a year's subscription for free. The second-place subscriber will get six free months.

I'll be sharing the prop bets for the Navy game here in a little bit, but I wanted to create a separate thread to explain what we're hoping to do.

And as always, we'll have a YouTube video on Friday in which @Eric Hansen and I will make our weekly picks.
 
