It's time for round 12 of Place Your Bets for the 2023 season with Saturday's road game at Stanford (7 p.m. EST on Pac-12 Network).
I detailed the results of the Wake Forest prop bets here and updated the standings for the season.
Our season leaders keep bouncing back and forth between the top spots. @Scottclarisey jumped back up into a tie with @rover219 for first place with 32. @jbm19 and @CURTVI95 are right behind with 31.
I have 30. @Eric Hansen's a little behind with 28.
We'll share our predictions for the Stanford game Friday on YouTube, but you can start submitting your predictions through the Google Form now.
Here are the five prop bets for Notre Dame-Stanford:
• Over/Under 49.5 receiving yards for ND WR Rico Flores Jr.
• Over/Under 4.5 pass attempts for ND QB Steve Angeli
• Will Notre Dame score more rushing or passing touchdowns?
• Over/Under 53.5 receiving yards for Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor
• Over/Under 6.5 Stanford punts
Remember the top two subscribers in the Place Your Bets standings at the end of the 2023 season will get one year (first place) and six months (second place) of a free subscription.
Get your picks in before voting closes prior to kickoff on Saturday. Make sure you include the same email address with your submission as you did last week. And if you haven't shared the username associated with your entry, please email it to insidendsports@gmail.com.
