Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3

It's time for round 2 of Place Your Bets for the 2023 season with Saturday's home game against Tennessee State (3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).

I detailed the results of the Navy prop bets here.

@Eric Hansen's leading the way with five correct bets. We have five subscribers with four correct bets. I had three correct bets.

We'll share our predictions for the Tennessee State game Friday on YouTube, but you can start submitting your predictions through the Google Form now.

Place Your Bets: Notre Dame-Tennessee State

Inside ND Sports added some stakes to Place Your Bets for Notre Dame's 2023 football season. The first-place finisher will receive a free year's subscription to InsideNDSports.com. Second-place will receive a free six months. In order to be eligible to win, you must include your email address...
Here's our five prop bets for Notre Dame-Tennessee State:

• Over/Under 262.5 rushing yards for ND
• Will ND's Bryce McFerson punt?
• Over/Under 1.5 turnovers for ND’s defense
• Will Tennessee State score a touchdown?
• Over/Under 5.5 passes for ND QB Steve Angeli

Remember the top two subscribers in the Place Your Bets standings at the end of the 2023 season will get one year (first place) and six months (second place) of a free subscription.

Get your picks in before voting closes prior to kickoff on Saturday. Make sure you include the same email address with your submission as you did last week. And if you haven't shared the username associated with your entry, please email it to insidendsports@gmail.com.
 
