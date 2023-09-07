ADVERTISEMENT

Football Place Your Bets results: Notre Dame 45, NC State 24

Tyler James

Tyler James

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
14,941
25,084
113
It's time for round 3 of Place Your Bets for the 2023 season with Saturday's road game at NC State (12 p.m. EDT on ABC).

I detailed the results of the Tennessee State prop bets here and updated the standings for the season.

@Eric Hansen's ahead of me by one point with an 8-7 lead. @Scottclarisey is right there with him with eight correct bets. Three others, including @Tcnd543 and @wernd, have seven correct.

Eric and I will share our predictions for the NC State game Friday on YouTube, but you can start submitting your predictions through the Google Form now.

forms.gle

Place Your Bets: Notre Dame-NC State

Inside ND Sports added some stakes to Place Your Bets for Notre Dame's 2023 football season. The first-place finisher will receive a free year's subscription to InsideNDSports.com. Second-place will receive a free six months. In order to be eligible to win, you must include your email address...
forms.gle forms.gle

Here are the five prop bets for Notre Dame-NC State:

• Over/Under 2.5 touchdown passes for ND QB Sam Hartman
• Who will be second in carries for ND’s offense? (Tiebreaker: rushing yards)
• Over/Under 44.5 rushing yards for NC State QB Brennan Armstrong
• Will Notre Dame intercept a pass?
• Over/Under 1.5 sacks for ND’s defense

Remember the top two subscribers in the Place Your Bets standings at the end of the 2023 season will get one year (first place) and six months (second place) of a free subscription.

Get your picks in before voting closes prior to kickoff on Saturday. Make sure you include the same email address with your submission as you did last week. And if you haven't shared the username associated with your entry, please email it to insidendsports@gmail.com.
 
