Football Notre Dame announces new radio play-by-play broadcaster for football games

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
With Paul Burmeister tapped by NBC Sports to call Big Ten football games throughout the season, Notre Dame needed a new radio play-by-play voice for its football coverage.

Notre Dame picked Tony Simeone to take on the job for the 2024 season. He'll join former Irish offensive tackle Ryan Harris (2003-06), who's entering his seventh season as the color analyst, on the call. Burmeister called play-by-play alongside Harris each of the past six seasons. Notre Dame graduate Johnny Soper ('19) will be the new studio host.

Simeone should be familiar to Notre Dame fans after serving as the play-by-play broadcaster for Notre Dame men's basketball the past three seasons. He will continue to host Notre Dame's "Wake Up The Echoes" studio show/podcast. Simeone also worked on NBC's coverage of college hockey, the Blue-Gold Game and Notre Dame Pro Day.

Simeone's work with NBC Sports most recently included broadcasts of men's and women's field hockey at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

“To call Notre Dame Football games is the broadcasting opportunity of a lifetime," Simeone said in a press release. "There is no more iconic team in college football – and maybe in all of sports. I look forward to describing the action to Notre Dame fans across the nation for many Saturdays to come."

Soper is currently a broadcaster on the Big East Digital Network. He's done work for ACC Network Extra and previously did play-by-play for the WVFI, ND's student radio station.
 
