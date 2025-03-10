Notre Dame football will hold its annual Pro Day on March 27 in the Irish Athletics Center. The NFL Draft showcase for NFL coaches, scouts and personnel types will feature former Irish players who were invited to the NFL Combine, held in Indianapolis a couple of weeks ago, and those who did not receive invites.



Pro Day will be presented live exclusively on Peacock from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. EDT. The event will begin with testing and drills and feature position drills during the live streaming window.



NBC Sports’ Tony Simeone, Joshua Perry and Nicole Auerbach will host the broadcast, and Caroline Pineda will report, from the Irish Athletics Center.



Because of Notre Dame's deep run in the College Football Playoff, this Irish Pro Day takes on added significance, since even healthy combine invitees elected to defer their physical testing until Pro Day to give them almost another month to recover and then prepare to perform at their best.



Only tight end Mitchell Evans, among ND's eight NFL Combine participants, did any of the testing in Indianapolis two weeks ago.