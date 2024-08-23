ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting New 2025 offer WR in Georgia

Tyler James

Dec 31, 2021
Notre Dame's search for 2025 wide receivers reached Georgia on Friday morning. Antavious Richardson, a three-star South Florida commit, reported an offer from Notre Dame.

Richardson, who Rivals ranks as the No. 59 cornerback in the 2025 class, has been committed to USF since late June. Richardson played quarterback as a junior at Greenville (Ga.) High. He rushed 69 times for 801 yards and two touchdowns and completed 25 of his 56 passes (44.6%) for 423 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Richardson previously committed to Georgia State.

Notre Dame offered UCLA commit Jace Brown and SMU commit Jalen Cooper on Thursday night.




 
