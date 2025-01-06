ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Navy All-American Bowl features five Notre Dame recruits

Tyler James

Dec 31, 2021
Recruits will start arriving in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday to prepare for the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl. The game will take place Saturday and be televised on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

Due to a recent rule change, the game will no longer only feature seniors. There will also be juniors participating.

Notre Dame has five representatives on the Navy All-American Bowl rosters. The Irish have 2025 defensive end signee Chris Burgess Jr. and 2026 quarterback commit Noah Grubbs on the West roster. A trio of 2025 signees are on the East roster: offensive tackle Will Black, tight end James Flanigan and linebacker Anthony Sacca.

Only Texas A&M will have more recruits at the Navy Bowl with seven. Texas will also has five recruits there.





 
