Tyler James
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 14,894
-
- 25,027
-
- 113
I've been working on these for a bit, but I've finally been able to get them confirmed with sourcing.
Duke DE RJ Oben and South Carolina K Mitch Jeter are scheduled to visit Notre Dame this weekend.
Rivals ranks Oben as the No. 42 overall portal prospect this cycle. Jeter is ranked as the No. 6 kicker.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Oben tallied 17 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 6.0 tackles for loss, six hurries and one pass breakup for Duke in 2023.
Jeter hit 12 of his 14 field goal attempts with a long of 51 for South Carolina in 2023. He was 33-of-34 on PATs.
