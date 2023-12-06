ADVERTISEMENT

Football More transfer portal visits lined up

Tyler James

Tyler James

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
14,894
25,027
113
I've been working on these for a bit, but I've finally been able to get them confirmed with sourcing.

Duke DE RJ Oben and South Carolina K Mitch Jeter are scheduled to visit Notre Dame this weekend.



Rivals ranks Oben as the No. 42 overall portal prospect this cycle. Jeter is ranked as the No. 6 kicker.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Oben tallied 17 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 6.0 tackles for loss, six hurries and one pass breakup for Duke in 2023.

Jeter hit 12 of his 14 field goal attempts with a long of 51 for South Carolina in 2023. He was 33-of-34 on PATs.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2581, Charleston Bowles, GCND and 9 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football What you should know about Notre Dame's weekend transfer portal visitors

Replies
4
Views
248
The Insider Lounge
Steve2557
S
Tyler James

Football Resetting where Notre Dame stands with its recent portal visitors

Replies
10
Views
850
The Insider Lounge
NDGoIrish
N
Tyler James

Football Notre Dame announces the signing of its six transfer portal commitments

Replies
5
Views
473
The Insider Lounge
jeffrnr
jeffrnr
Tyler James

Basketball MBB: Notre Dame to host Lehigh F Burke Chebuhar on transfer portal visit

Replies
6
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
BGI3279
BGI3279
Tyler James

Football Podcast: Conor O'Neill on ND's transfer portal adds of Duke QB Riley Leonard, DE R.J. Oben

Replies
1
Views
146
The Insider Lounge
ajmeehan
ajmeehan
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today