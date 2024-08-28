Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 15,958
-
- 26,261
-
- 113
Notre Dame men's basketball announced Wednesday its non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season.
The headliner is the previously reported Players Era Festival in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week. The event has promoted itself by highlighting the opportunity for each team to engage in at least $1 million of NIL activities. The event will have two four-team tournaments of round-robin play. Notre Dame will be joined by Alabama, Houston and Rutgers in its tournament.
Notre Dame will only play against two other Power Five opponents in non-conference play: at Georgetown on Nov. 16 and at Georgia on Dec. 3.
Notre Dame will open its season by hosting Stonehill College on Nov. 6.
Here's the full non-conference schedule with notes provided by FightingIrish.com
Nov. 6 – vs. Stonehill College
nnounced the home and away opponents for Notre Dame.
Home: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Cal, Stanford, SMU, Pitt, UNC, Virginia Tech and Louisville
Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, FSU, Miami, Clemson, NC State, Wake Forest, Duke and Virginia
Photo credit: Michael Clubb/South Bend Tribune/USA Today Network
Pictured (from left to right): Brady Stevens, Nikita Konstantynovskyi, Braeden Shrewsberry, Julian Roper II, Markus Burton, Garrett Sundra and Burke Chebuhar
The headliner is the previously reported Players Era Festival in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week. The event has promoted itself by highlighting the opportunity for each team to engage in at least $1 million of NIL activities. The event will have two four-team tournaments of round-robin play. Notre Dame will be joined by Alabama, Houston and Rutgers in its tournament.
Notre Dame will only play against two other Power Five opponents in non-conference play: at Georgetown on Nov. 16 and at Georgia on Dec. 3.
Notre Dame will open its season by hosting Stonehill College on Nov. 6.
Here's the full non-conference schedule with notes provided by FightingIrish.com
Nov. 6 – vs. Stonehill College
- First meeting as Division-I opponents.
- First meeting in program history.
- Notre Dame trails in the series 13-17, with a 5-7 record in Washington D.C.
- November 16 will be circled on the calendar as a revenge game for the Irish, after suffering a 72-68 overtime loss in Purcell Pavilion last season.
- The Hoyas went 9-23 in the first year under Head Coach Ed Cooley.
- Notre Dame and North Dakota haven’t met on the hardwood since Feb. 4, 1941. The Irish won that contest, 46-38.
- North Dakota produced an 18-14 record last season, with a 10-6 mark in the Summit League.
- The Irish lead the series, 2-0, with both contests occurring at home. The two last met on Dec. 16, 2006.
- Elon recorded a 13-19 overall record last season with a 6-12 mark in the Coastal Athletic Association.
- Order of play is still TBD.
- In ESPN’s Way Too Early Top-25 rankings, Alabama is No. 2, Houston is No. 4 and Rutgers is No. 25.
- Notre Dame leads the series, 4-2, against Alabama, with a 2-2 record at neutral sites. The Irish defeated Alabama, 78-64, in San Diego, in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
- Notre Dame and Houston are tied 4-4 in the overall series. The two haven’t clashed on the hardwood since Feb. 10, 1990.
- ND leads the overall series with Rutgers, 21-13, with a 6-2 record on neutral courts. The last meeting between the two was a memorable one – an 89-87 double-overtime victory at the First Four round in Dayton to propel the Irish into the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
- Notre Dame’s first appearance inside Stegeman Coliseum.
- Notre Dame and Georgia have squared off four times, with the series tied at 2-2. All four matchups have gone down on neutral floors.
- The two last squared off on Dec. 18, 2022, in Atlanta, with the Bulldogs taking that one 77-62.
- The Irish are seeking their first SEC/ACC Challenge win after falling to South Carolina a season ago.
- Georgia went 20-17 overall last year with a 6-12 record in SEC play.
- Notre Dame has never lost in the series, owning a 6-0 advantage.
- The series began in 1946 with a neutral site showdown in Cleveland. The remaining five games have all taken place inside Purcell Pavilion, with the most recent being a 97-87 win on Dec. 19, 2017.
- First meeting in program history.
- Former Irish player Robby Carmody transferred to Le Moyne ahead of the 2024-25 season.
- Le Moyne went 15-17 overall last year with a 9-7 record in the Northeast Conference.
nnounced the home and away opponents for Notre Dame.
Home: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Cal, Stanford, SMU, Pitt, UNC, Virginia Tech and Louisville
Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, FSU, Miami, Clemson, NC State, Wake Forest, Duke and Virginia
Photo credit: Michael Clubb/South Bend Tribune/USA Today Network
Pictured (from left to right): Brady Stevens, Nikita Konstantynovskyi, Braeden Shrewsberry, Julian Roper II, Markus Burton, Garrett Sundra and Burke Chebuhar
Last edited: