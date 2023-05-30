ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball MBB: Irish hosting portal forward Tae Davis

Inside ND Sports has confirmed with a source that Notre Dame is currently hosting Seton Hall forward Tae Davis on a visit.

The 6-foot-9, 204-pound Davis entered the transfer portal following his freshman season at Seton Hall. He played in 32 of Seton Hall's 33 games while averaging 13.4 minutes, 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Davis signed with Seton Hall out of Warren Central High in Indianapolis, where he averaged 22.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game as a senior.

Rivals ranked him as the No. 28 shooting guard and No. 149 overall in the 2022 class, but he was only listed at 6-6 at that point.

When Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry was an assistant at Purdue, he recruited Davis and his older brother Dre Davis. Dre signed with Louisville and transferred to Seton Hall last offseason.

