Charleston Bowles
Posts Like A Champion
Staff
-
Mar 16, 2023
-
- 3,056
-
- 2,761
-
- 113
Notre Dame men's basketball (12-19, 7-13 ACC) opens up play in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday with a bout against Georgia Tech (14-17, 7-13 ACC) in the No. 12 vs No. 13-seeded matchup.
The Irish swept their season series against Georgia Tech, winning by a combined 10 points, including an overtime win in Atlanta on Jan. 9.
Freshman point guard Markus Burton, who was named ACC Rookie of the Year on Monday, comes in averaging a team-high 17.5 points per game. He scored 12 and 18 points, respectively, against the Yellow Jackets this season.
Freshman guard Braeden Shrewsberry, Micah's son, took his starting job back midway through the season and finished the regular season averaging 11.3 points per game. He shoots 41% from the 3-point line and scored a career-high 25 points in the first win over Georgia Tech.
Tae Davis, a sophomore forward, is averaging 12.2 points in his last seven games and figures to be an important piece offensively and defensively if the Irish want to make a run this week and advance. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry has previously said Davis is just scratching the surface defensively and believes he can guard all five positions on the court.
Notre Dame's team average of 63.5 points per game is tied with Virginia and ranks No. 344 (out of 351) in Division I this season. However, the Irish eclipsed that team average in five of their last six regular season games, only scoring less (51) at North Carolina.
ND held its opponents to 66.4 points per game, which is slightly over four points less than Georgia Tech's average of 70.7 points per game. The Yellow Jackets' offense is predicated on guard Miles Kelly and forward Baye Ndongo. Kelly scored 25 points and hit seven 3-pointers against the Irish in the first meeting, while Ndongo had 16 and 11 points, respectively, in each matchup.
Georgia Tech won three of its final four games in the regular season, with wins over Florida State, Wake Forest and Miami (Fla.). The Yellow Jackets are coached by Damon Stoudamire, who spent time briefly with Shrewsberry on the Boston Celtics coaching staff.
The winner advances to Wednesday and will play No. 5 Wake Forest at 2:30 p.m.
Tip: 2 p.m. EST
Watch: ACCN
Listen: Notre Dame Radio Network
Follow live stats here.
