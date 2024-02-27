Tyler James
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 14,759
-
- 24,879
-
- 113
Notre Dame men's basketball will play Tuesday night the first of its final two home games of the season this week in Purcell Pavilion.
The Irish (10-17, 5-11 ACC) are stuck with a late tip (9 p.m. EST) with Wake Forest (18-9, 10-6) visiting town.
The Demon Deacons are coming off a 83-79 court-storming against then-No. 8 Duke on Saturday. The Irish have returned home from Saturday's failed comeback attempt at Syracuse.
Wake Forest is one of the better shooting teams in the country with a field-goal percentage of 47.8 (ranked No. 33 in Division I), 3-point percentage of 37.7 (No. 20) and free-threw percentage of 80.2 (No. 3).
Wake Forest's top four scorers have played and started in all 27 games this season. They're led by 6-foot-5 guard Hunter Sallis, a Gonzaga transfer. He's scoring 18.7 points per game and is shooting 43.5% from 3 (64-of-147).
Central Michigan transfer Kevin Miller, a 6-foot guard, is averaging 15.5 points and 3.8 assists per game.
Delaware transfer Andrew Carr, a 6-11 forward, is scoring 13.7 points and grabbing 6.7 rebounds per game. Cameron Hildreth, a 6-4 guard from England, is adding 13.5 points per game.
Former Notre Dame signee Parker Friedrichsen averages 18.0 minutes and 5.7 points per game with a 41.5% shooting mark (44-106) from 3.
Tip: 9 p.m. EST
Watch: ACC Network
Listen: Notre Dame Radio Network
Notre Dame season stats:
The Irish (10-17, 5-11 ACC) are stuck with a late tip (9 p.m. EST) with Wake Forest (18-9, 10-6) visiting town.
The Demon Deacons are coming off a 83-79 court-storming against then-No. 8 Duke on Saturday. The Irish have returned home from Saturday's failed comeback attempt at Syracuse.
Wake Forest is one of the better shooting teams in the country with a field-goal percentage of 47.8 (ranked No. 33 in Division I), 3-point percentage of 37.7 (No. 20) and free-threw percentage of 80.2 (No. 3).
Wake Forest's top four scorers have played and started in all 27 games this season. They're led by 6-foot-5 guard Hunter Sallis, a Gonzaga transfer. He's scoring 18.7 points per game and is shooting 43.5% from 3 (64-of-147).
Central Michigan transfer Kevin Miller, a 6-foot guard, is averaging 15.5 points and 3.8 assists per game.
Delaware transfer Andrew Carr, a 6-11 forward, is scoring 13.7 points and grabbing 6.7 rebounds per game. Cameron Hildreth, a 6-4 guard from England, is adding 13.5 points per game.
Former Notre Dame signee Parker Friedrichsen averages 18.0 minutes and 5.7 points per game with a 41.5% shooting mark (44-106) from 3.
Tip: 9 p.m. EST
Watch: ACC Network
Listen: Notre Dame Radio Network
Notre Dame season stats: