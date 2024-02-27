ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball MBB: Game Thread | Notre Dame 70, Wake Forest 65 (Final)

Notre Dame men's basketball will play Tuesday night the first of its final two home games of the season this week in Purcell Pavilion.

The Irish (10-17, 5-11 ACC) are stuck with a late tip (9 p.m. EST) with Wake Forest (18-9, 10-6) visiting town.

The Demon Deacons are coming off a 83-79 court-storming against then-No. 8 Duke on Saturday. The Irish have returned home from Saturday's failed comeback attempt at Syracuse.

Wake Forest is one of the better shooting teams in the country with a field-goal percentage of 47.8 (ranked No. 33 in Division I), 3-point percentage of 37.7 (No. 20) and free-threw percentage of 80.2 (No. 3).

Wake Forest's top four scorers have played and started in all 27 games this season. They're led by 6-foot-5 guard Hunter Sallis, a Gonzaga transfer. He's scoring 18.7 points per game and is shooting 43.5% from 3 (64-of-147).

Central Michigan transfer Kevin Miller, a 6-foot guard, is averaging 15.5 points and 3.8 assists per game.

Delaware transfer Andrew Carr, a 6-11 forward, is scoring 13.7 points and grabbing 6.7 rebounds per game. Cameron Hildreth, a 6-4 guard from England, is adding 13.5 points per game.

Former Notre Dame signee Parker Friedrichsen averages 18.0 minutes and 5.7 points per game with a 41.5% shooting mark (44-106) from 3.


Tip: 9 p.m. EST
Watch: ACC Network
Listen: Notre Dame Radio Network

Notre Dame season stats:

MBB Season 227.png
 
