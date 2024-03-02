Charleston Bowles
Notre Dame men's basketball (11-17, 6-11 ACC) will close out its home slate for the 2023-24 season against Clemson (20-8, 10-7 ACC) on Saturday.
This is the first and only game of the season between the two. The Irish have won four of their last five while the Tigers have won six of their last seven, with their only loss coming by a final score of 78-77 to NC State.
Freshman point guard Markus Burton, who averages a team-high 17.2 points per game, is expected to serve as the primary scorer for ND's offense. Burton scored a career-high 31 points in Tuesday's win vs. Wake Forest. Freshman guard Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 10 points per game. Braeden, Micah's son, has scored at least 10 points in five of the last six games.
As a team, ND is shooting 40% from the field, 31% from the 3-point line and 74% from the the free-throw line. Notre Dame's team average of 63.4 points per game ranks No. 345 (out of 351) in Division I this season, but the Irish have scored 70 points or eclipsed that number in each of their last three contests.
ND is holding its opponents to 65.6 points per game, which is just under 13 points less than Clemson's average of 78.4 points per game.
The Tigers are led offensively by PJ Hall, Joseph Girard III and Chase Hunter. The trio have started all 28 games, and Hall leads the crew at 18.5 points per game. Girard, who was contacted by Micah Shrewsberry last spring when he entered the transfer portal, is putting up 15.8 points per game and shooting 43% from the 3-point line. He's also a 95% free-throw shooter.
Tip: 7:45 p.m. EST
Watch: The CW
Listen: Notre Dame Radio Network
Follow live stats here.
