Notre Dame freshman guard Sir Mohammed underwent surgery Monday for "a lower-body injury," the Irish men's basketball announced this evening.Mohammed's is expected to recovery following an indefinite absence.Mohammed had been dealing with a knee injury since this summer.“We as the Notre Dame basketball family have been thinking about Sir, and are thankful that surgery was successful,” head coach Micah Shrewsberry said in a released statement. “Sir is a big part of our present and future. Under the guidance of our medical staff, led by our athletic trainer, Nixon Dorvilien, we are very confident that Sir will receive the best care for his long-term health as he rehabs and returns to 100 percent health.”Mohammed didn't play against Georgetown on Saturday and averaged 2.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the first two games this season.Photo credit: Michael Clubb/South Bend Tribune/USA Today Network