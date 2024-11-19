ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball MBB: Freshman Sir Mohammed out indefinitely following surgery

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
17,930
28,236
113
Notre Dame freshman guard Sir Mohammed underwent surgery Monday for "a lower-body injury," the Irish men's basketball announced this evening.

Mohammed's is expected to recovery following an indefinite absence.

Mohammed had been dealing with a knee injury since this summer.

“We as the Notre Dame basketball family have been thinking about Sir, and are thankful that surgery was successful,” head coach Micah Shrewsberry said in a released statement. “Sir is a big part of our present and future. Under the guidance of our medical staff, led by our athletic trainer, Nixon Dorvilien, we are very confident that Sir will receive the best care for his long-term health as he rehabs and returns to 100 percent health.”

Mohammed didn't play against Georgetown on Saturday and averaged 2.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the first two games this season.

USATSI_24694941_168399283_lowres.jpg
Photo credit: Michael Clubb/South Bend Tribune/USA Today Network
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Eric Hansen

Basketball MBB: Just got back from interview opps with Micah Shrewsberry and Markus Burton

Replies
0
Views
585
The Insider Lounge
Eric Hansen
Eric Hansen
Tyler James

Basketball MBB: Game Thread | Notre Dame 84, Georgetown 63 (Final)

Replies
28
Views
511
The Insider Lounge
buckey
B
Tyler James

Basketball MBB: Transcript | Micah Shrewsberry at Notre Dame's Media Day (plus a couple notes)

Replies
2
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Hopkins02
H
Tyler James

Basketball MBB: Notre Dame announces non-conference schedule for 2024-25 season

Replies
11
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Basketball MBB: Notre Dame announces transfer additions of Nikita Konstantynovskyi, Burke Chebuhar

Replies
3
Views
609
The Insider Lounge
rov
R
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back