Tyler James
Dec 31, 2021
- 20,558
- 32,146
- 113
Highlighting a couple of comments from Notre Dame sophomore guard Braeden Shrewsberry and head coach Micah Shrewsberry following ND's 97-73 home loss to SMU.
Braeden Shrewsberry, who spoke first from Notre Dame after the game alongside freshman guard Sir Mohammed:
"I just want to apologize to all the former players and all the fans that are staying with us in our corner. That’s on us. This shit will never happen again, so sorry about that.”
Micah Shrewsberry said he told former ND star LaPhonso Ellis, who was in attendance tonight, that tonight's effort was a slap in the face to former Notre Dame players:
"That ain’t Notre Dame basketball. What we’re doing now and what we have now, it all comes from what they did. And for us to not compete is a slap in their face. I apologize to those guys that put in the blood, sweat and tears for this program. The fans that are still out there fighting for us, I apologize to them, because that there, that’s not Notre Dame basketball. That’s what I said. This is rock bottom, because it ain’t gonna be like this anymore. I need five guys and all my timeouts. That’s it.”
More to come tonight.
File photo credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Pictured: Braeden Shrewsberry, left, and Micah Shrewsberry
