ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball MBB: Micah and Braeden Shrewsberry apologize to former Notre Dame players and fans

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
20,558
32,146
113
Highlighting a couple of comments from Notre Dame sophomore guard Braeden Shrewsberry and head coach Micah Shrewsberry following ND's 97-73 home loss to SMU.

Braeden Shrewsberry, who spoke first from Notre Dame after the game alongside freshman guard Sir Mohammed:

"I just want to apologize to all the former players and all the fans that are staying with us in our corner. That’s on us. This shit will never happen again, so sorry about that.”

Micah Shrewsberry said he told former ND star LaPhonso Ellis, who was in attendance tonight, that tonight's effort was a slap in the face to former Notre Dame players:

"That ain’t Notre Dame basketball. What we’re doing now and what we have now, it all comes from what they did. And for us to not compete is a slap in their face. I apologize to those guys that put in the blood, sweat and tears for this program. The fans that are still out there fighting for us, I apologize to them, because that there, that’s not Notre Dame basketball. That’s what I said. This is rock bottom, because it ain’t gonna be like this anymore. I need five guys and all my timeouts. That’s it.”

More to come tonight.

USATSI_25370671_168399283_lowres-fotor-2025021922640.pngFile photo credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Pictured: Braeden Shrewsberry, left, and Micah Shrewsberry
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zinger72
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Basketball MBB: Foul blunder spoils Markus Burton's return for Notre Dame

Replies
0
Views
434
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Basketball MBB: Game Thread | SMU 97, Notre Dame 73 (Final)

Replies
54
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
ND35USC0
ND35USC0
Tyler James

Basketball MBB: Micah Shrewsberry ends postgame press conference with rant following Louisville loss

Replies
62
Views
3K
The Insider Lounge
TurtleBK
T
Tyler James

Basketball MBB: Missed shots steer Notre Dame into another road loss at Florida State

Replies
10
Views
361
The Insider Lounge
Jimbo32
J
Tyler James

Basketball MBB: Game Thread | Notre Dame 74, Virginia 59 (Final)

Replies
36
Views
740
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back