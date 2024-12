Recruiting - Next wave: Meet Notre Dame's 2025 class on early National Signing Day It's past midnight in the eastern time zone, so we're launching our bios for the 24 Notre Dame commits expected to sign Wednesday with the Irish on the first day of the early signing period. @Charleston Bowles has us covered...

Recruiting - Why it’s OK to be disappointed with quiet signing day for Notre Dame Barring any surprises — and we've had a few this recruiting cycle — the first day of the early signing period should be a quiet one for Notre Dame with 24 commits expected to sign and no remaining targets leaning toward the Irish. How should this class be viewed? I give you the context here...

This thread will be our home for live updates during the three-day early signing period for football recruits in the 2025 class.Recruits can officially sign starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. in their respective time zones.All 24 verbal commitments are expected to sign with the Irish on Wednesday. Head coach Marcus Freeman and general manager Chad Bowden are scheduled to speak to reporters about the class at 1 p.m. EST.Rivals ranks Notre Dame's class at No. 12 in the country as of early Wednesday morning.Of Notre Dame's 24 commits, 12 are expected to enroll early.OL Matty AugustineWR Jerome Bettis JrS JaDon BlairWR Elijah BurressDT Davion DixonQB Blake HebertOL Cam HerronRB Nolan James JrS Ethan LongWR Antavious RichardsonOL Owen StrebigCB Cree ThomasDon't miss our bios on the class from @Charleston Bowles And I've set the stage for Wednesday with a look at what to expect and how this class compares to recent ones under Freeman and Brian Kelly.