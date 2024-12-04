Tyler James
This thread will be our home for live updates during the three-day early signing period for football recruits in the 2025 class.
Recruits can officially sign starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. in their respective time zones.
All 24 verbal commitments are expected to sign with the Irish on Wednesday. Head coach Marcus Freeman and general manager Chad Bowden are scheduled to speak to reporters about the class at 1 p.m. EST.
Rivals ranks Notre Dame's class at No. 12 in the country as of early Wednesday morning.
Of Notre Dame's 24 commits, 12 are expected to enroll early.
OL Matty Augustine
WR Jerome Bettis Jr
S JaDon Blair
WR Elijah Burress
DT Davion Dixon
QB Blake Hebert
OL Cam Herron
RB Nolan James Jr
S Ethan Long
WR Antavious Richardson
OL Owen Strebig
CB Cree Thomas
Don't miss our bios on the class from @Charleston Bowles:
And I've set the stage for Wednesday with a look at what to expect and how this class compares to recent ones under Freeman and Brian Kelly.
