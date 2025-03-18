Tyler James
Notre Dame football updated its roster ahead of Wednesday's first spring practice. It includes jersey numbers for the early enrolled freshmen and mid-year transfers. It also includes with a few jersey changes for players returning from last season.
Let's start with the returning players.
Sophomore cornerback Leonard Moore is now No. 2 after wearing No. 15 last season.
Sophomore quarterback CJ Carr is now No. 13 after wearing No. 12 last season.
Sophomore running back Aneyas Williams is now No. 22 after wearing No. 20 last season.
Sophomore offensive lineman Peter Jones is now No. 77 after wearing No. 73 last season.
Junior Devan Houstan, who wore No. 98 as a defensive tackle for the Irish his first two seasons, is now listed as an offensive linemen wearing No. 52.
Numbers for Notre Dame's mid-year transfers are below.
0: DB Devonta Smith
2: WR Will Pauling
7: S Jalen Stroman
56: DL Elijah Hughes
93: DL Jared Dawson
98: K Noah Burnette
Numbers for Notre Dame's enrolled freshmen are below.
11: S Jadon Blair
12: QB Blake Hebert
16: WR Elijah Burress
19: LB Madden Faraimo
20: CB Cree Thomas
22: S Ethan Long
23: RB Nolan James Jr.
57: OL Cam Herron
58: DL Davion Dixon
58: OL Matty Augustine
78: OL Owen Strebig
81: WR Scrap Richardson
83: WR Jerome Bettis Jr.
