ADVERTISEMENT

Football Number assignments for Notre Dame football newcomers plus a few changes

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
21,313
32,657
113
Notre Dame football updated its roster ahead of Wednesday's first spring practice. It includes jersey numbers for the early enrolled freshmen and mid-year transfers. It also includes with a few jersey changes for players returning from last season.

Let's start with the returning players.

Sophomore cornerback Leonard Moore is now No. 2 after wearing No. 15 last season.

Sophomore quarterback CJ Carr is now No. 13 after wearing No. 12 last season.

Sophomore running back Aneyas Williams is now No. 22 after wearing No. 20 last season.

Sophomore offensive lineman Peter Jones is now No. 77 after wearing No. 73 last season.

Junior Devan Houstan, who wore No. 98 as a defensive tackle for the Irish his first two seasons, is now listed as an offensive linemen wearing No. 52.

Numbers for Notre Dame's mid-year transfers are below.

0: DB Devonta Smith
2: WR Will Pauling
7: S Jalen Stroman
56: DL Elijah Hughes
93: DL Jared Dawson
98: K Noah Burnette

Numbers for Notre Dame's enrolled freshmen are below.

11: S Jadon Blair
12: QB Blake Hebert
16: WR Elijah Burress
19: LB Madden Faraimo
20: CB Cree Thomas
22: S Ethan Long
23: RB Nolan James Jr.
57: OL Cam Herron
58: DL Davion Dixon
58: OL Matty Augustine
78: OL Owen Strebig
81: WR Scrap Richardson
83: WR Jerome Bettis Jr.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: SteveBer
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting Four-star DT target Elijah Golden schedules Notre Dame visits

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Confirming more spring visitors for Notre Dame football

Replies
4
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

MLAX: Preseason thread for 2025 season of Notre Dame men's lacrosse

Replies
6
Views
740
The Insider Lounge
dugo
D
Tyler James

Football A few notes from today's Notre Dame practice viewing

Replies
7
Views
3K
The Insider Lounge
Irish Runt
Irish Runt
Tyler James

Recruiting Notre Dame offers four-star WR Messiah Hampton in New York

Replies
7
Views
623
The Insider Lounge
JDDUSTYHEMY
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back