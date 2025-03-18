Notre Dame football updated its roster ahead of Wednesday's first spring practice. It includes jersey numbers for the early enrolled freshmen and mid-year transfers. It also includes with a few jersey changes for players returning from last season.



Let's start with the returning players.



Sophomore cornerback Leonard Moore is now No. 2 after wearing No. 15 last season.



Sophomore quarterback CJ Carr is now No. 13 after wearing No. 12 last season.



Sophomore running back Aneyas Williams is now No. 22 after wearing No. 20 last season.



Sophomore offensive lineman Peter Jones is now No. 77 after wearing No. 73 last season.



Junior Devan Houstan, who wore No. 98 as a defensive tackle for the Irish his first two seasons, is now listed as an offensive linemen wearing No. 52.



Numbers for Notre Dame's mid-year transfers are below.



0: DB Devonta Smith

2: WR Will Pauling

7: S Jalen Stroman

56: DL Elijah Hughes

93: DL Jared Dawson

98: K Noah Burnette



Numbers for Notre Dame's enrolled freshmen are below.



11: S Jadon Blair

12: QB Blake Hebert

16: WR Elijah Burress

19: LB Madden Faraimo

20: CB Cree Thomas

22: S Ethan Long

23: RB Nolan James Jr.

57: OL Cam Herron

58: DL Davion Dixon

58: OL Matty Augustine

78: OL Owen Strebig

81: WR Scrap Richardson

83: WR Jerome Bettis Jr.