This thread will be our home for live updates during the three-day early signing period for football recruits in the 2024 class.
Recruits can officially sign starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. in their respective time zones.
Quarterback CJ Carr is already on the books as a signee as he filed for a waiver to allow him to participate in Notre Dame's bowl practices.
The expectation is for Notre Dame's full class of 23 verbal commitments to sign with the Irish on Wednesday. Head coach Marcus Freeman is scheduled to speak to reporters about the class at 1 p.m. EST.
Rivals ranks Notre Dame's class at No. 8 in the country as of Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Of Notre Dame's 23 commitments, 15 are expected to be early enrollees:
QB CJ Carr
WR Micah Gilbert
OG Peter Jones
OG Anthonie Knapp
TE Jack Larsen
DE Cole Mullins
OT Styles Prescod
DT Sean Sevillano Jr.
DE Loghan Thomas
S Kennedy Urlacher
LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
RB Aneyas Williams
WR Cam Williams
DE Bryce Young
RB Kedren Young
We'll have plenty of coverage coming your way starting Wednesday morning.
@Charleston Bowles has bios on all of Notre Dame's expected signees:
We'll have plenty of coverage coming your way starting Wednesday morning.
@Charleston Bowles has bios on all of Notre Dame's expected signees:
Last edited: