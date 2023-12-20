ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Live Updates: Early signing period for Notre Dame's 2024 class

This thread will be our home for live updates during the three-day early signing period for football recruits in the 2024 class.

Recruits can officially sign starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. in their respective time zones.

Quarterback CJ Carr is already on the books as a signee as he filed for a waiver to allow him to participate in Notre Dame's bowl practices.


The expectation is for Notre Dame's full class of 23 verbal commitments to sign with the Irish on Wednesday. Head coach Marcus Freeman is scheduled to speak to reporters about the class at 1 p.m. EST.

Rivals ranks Notre Dame's class at No. 8 in the country as of Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Of Notre Dame's 23 commitments, 15 are expected to be early enrollees:

QB CJ Carr
WR Micah Gilbert
OG Peter Jones
OG Anthonie Knapp
TE Jack Larsen
DE Cole Mullins
OT Styles Prescod
DT Sean Sevillano Jr.
DE Loghan Thomas
S Kennedy Urlacher
LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
RB Aneyas Williams
WR Cam Williams
DE Bryce Young
RB Kedren Young

We'll have plenty of coverage coming your way starting Wednesday morning.

@Charleston Bowles has bios on all of Notre Dame's expected signees:

notredame.rivals.com

InsideNDSports - Next generation: Meet Notre Dame's 2024 class on Early National Signing Day

Meet Notre Dame football's 2024 recruiting class and learn about their path to signing with the Irish.
notredame.rivals.com
 
