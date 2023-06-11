InsideNDSports - Four-star DE Elijah Rushing recaps Notre Dame official visit Rushing discusses highlights of his visit, his relationship with ND's staff and what's next for him

I just got off the phone with Elijah Rushing, the highest-ranked target who visited Notre Dame this weekend. Rivals ranks Rushing as the No. 3 weakside defensive end and No. 53 overall in the 2024 class.How did his official visit with Notre Dame go?"It went really good," Rushing said. "I got to learn more about the players and the program."Rushing connected with sophomore defensive end Junior Tuihalamaka and said going out with the players was the highlight of his visit.Rushing, who hadn't visited ND since April 2022, said his relationships with defensive line coach Al Washington and head coach Marcus Freeman were the reasons why he made an official visit with the Irish.Notre Dame has pitched Rushing a role as a vyper end but is also open to him playing the field end. He's confident that Washington can develop him into an NFL Draft pick."I don’t want to put a number on it, but I’m confident in what he can do," Rushing said.Rushing previously made official visits to UCLA and Arizona and plans to be at Oregon this week and Tennessee next week. He's closing in on a commitment decision in July.What will separate his eventual school from the rest?“My family will have to come to a consensus on what makes sense," Rushing said. "All the places I’ve gone, they’ve made sense. They make sense for me as choices. Now where does my family fit into all of this? Where’s the most comfortable for me?”Updated with full story: