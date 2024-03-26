Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
Dec 31, 2021
-
- 15,156
-
- 25,392
-
- 113
Notre Dame sent out an offer to 2026 wide receiver Devin Carter on Pot of Gold Day. Now hte Irish have landed a spot on his busy spring visit list. Carter, who Rivals ranks as the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2026 class, plans to visit Notre Dame on April 6.
Carter was previously committed to Florida State, his father's alma mater. He's the son of Dexter Carter, a former running back at Florida State (1986-89) and 1990 first-round NFL Draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers.
Devin Carter caught 55 passes for 982 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore for state champion Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove.
His visit schedule is below.
March 26: Georgia
March 28: Alabama
March 29: UCF
March 30: Miami
April 1: Florida State
April 2: LSU
April 3: Texas A&M
April 4: Texas
April 5: Oklahoma
April 6: Notre Dame
April 8: Ohio State
