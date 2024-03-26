Notre Dame sent out an offer to 2026 wide receiver Devin Carter on Pot of Gold Day. Now hte Irish have landed a spot on his busy spring visit list. Carter, who Rivals ranks as the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2026 class, plans to visit Notre Dame on April 6.Carter was previously committed to Florida State, his father's alma mater. He's the son of Dexter Carter, a former running back at Florida State (1986-89) and 1990 first-round NFL Draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers.Devin Carter caught 55 passes for 982 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore for state champion Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove.His visit schedule is below.March 26: GeorgiaMarch 28: AlabamaMarch 29: UCFMarch 30: MiamiApril 1: Florida StateApril 2: LSUApril 3: Texas A&MApril 4: TexasApril 5: OklahomaApril 6: Notre DameApril 8: Ohio State