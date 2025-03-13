Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller's recruiting stock continued to rise this winter with a list of new offers. That led Mueller to naming a top eight on Feb. 27. Now Mueller has lined up spring visits to take the next step in his recruiting process.Mueller, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound junior at South Elgin (Ill.) High, received a Notre Dame offer from ND offensive coordinator/tight ends coach in February. Mueller camped at Notre Dame in June and returned for an unofficial visit in July. His third visit to Notre Dame is now scheduled for April 9.Mueller already started making visits earlier this month with trips to Purdue, NC State and Arkansas. Next up are trips to Wisconsin (March 18), Ole Miss (March 22), Texas A&M (March 25), LSU (March 28) and Colorado (April 5). That will get him to all of his top eight schools plus LSU, which just offered yesterday.