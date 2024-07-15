BAS: Notre Dame SS Jack Penney drafted in the 5th round by Detroit

Notre Dame junior shortstop Jack Penney was selected Monday in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Detroit Tigers. He's the first Irish player selected in this draft cycle, with the three-day, 20-round draft concluding on Tuesday.



The 6-1, 190-pound left-handed hitter batted .269 as a junior in 2024, with a .406 on-base percentage and a .492 slugging percentage. The Wakefield, Mass., product hit nine home runs with 37 RBIs and stole six bases in 10 attempts this past season for the Irish (27-25, 9-21 ACC).



