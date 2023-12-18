ADVERTISEMENT

Football What and who Notre Dame should consider as its next offensive coordinator (Thursday p.m. update)

I'm starting a new thread here and I'm going to remind everyone not to ignore positional fit. Not that you can't move people around, but it's harder at some positions than others. I mentioned Mike Denbrock on another thread. At LSU, he's the coordinator of the No. 1 team in total offense and scoring offense in 2023 with the Heisman Trophy winner. The year before Kelly and Denbrock took over, LSU was 91st in total offense, then 28th last year and 1st this year. He's an excellent recruiter and did a very good job on the West Coast under BK. Positional fit is not an issue. He's coached tight ends, offensive line, quarterbacks, wide receivers. He's been a defensive coordinator. ... I think his end game still is that he'd like to be a head coach at some point, preferably at the Power 5 level. ... Mike has worked with Gino Guidulgli and Mike Brown at UC. Also Mike Mickens. ... Mike Denbrock and Marcus Freeman text regularly. ... Would he leave LSU for ND? He'd listen, but it would take a lot of money. He just got a raise after he turned down Texas A&M and Mike Elko He's 59 years old.
 
