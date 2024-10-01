Eric Hansen
The final two pieces to the Notre Dame 2024-25 women’s basketball schedule fell into place on Tuesday, and there’s a common theme with the previously announced segments of it.
Challenging.
The Irish will play two teams in the 2024 Cayman Islands Classic over Thanksgiving weekend, both of which surpassed the 20-win threshold last season — TCU (21-12) on Nov. 29 and Utah (22-11).
Notre Dame is ranked sixth in ESPN’s recently updated “Way Too Early” Top 25. The Irish in 2024-25 will face No. 2 UConn, No. 3 USC, No. 5 Texas, No. 9 NC State. No. 10 Duke, No. 13 North Carolina, No. 19 Florida State, and they’ll play No. 17 Louisville twice.
Utah was among a handful of teams listed that garnered consideration but didn’t land in the Top 25.
The season tips off with an Oct. 30 exhibition game at home against Davenport, with the regular season opener set for Nov. 4 at Purcell Pavilion against Mercyhurst.
Although TCU missed the NCAA Tournament last season and every season since 2010, coach Mark Campbell is now entering his second season and added three key transfers to the roster: Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince and Maddie Scherr.
Van Lith joins the Horned Frogs after three years at Louisville and last season at LSU. She is the only active Division I player with at least 1,900 career points, 500 rebounds and 350 assists.
Prince and Scherr both played for Campbell while he was the associate head coach at Oregon from 2015-21. Prince was a finalist for last season's Lisa Leslie Award and was All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after posting 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.
Scherr most recently was at Kentucky where she started 55 games over two seasons and averaged 12 points and 5 rebounds per game.
Utah, meanwhile, has made the NCAA Tournament in three consecutive seasons and reached the Sweet 16 in 2023. Led by head coach Lynne Roberts, Utah went 22-11 (11-7) last season with Alissa Pili, who averaged 21.4 points per game. She has since moved on to the WNBA.
Utah does, however, return several impact players. Junior Gianna Kneepkens averaged 17.8 points per game last year and was named to the All-Pac-12 Team. Point guard Inês Vieira is back for her senior year after dishing out 200 assists last season (13th in the nation). Vieira was named to the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team and was All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.
