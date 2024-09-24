Eric Hansen
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 5,258
-
- 8,946
-
- 113
The Notre Dame women's basketball team's ACC portion of their schedule in 2024-25 looks a lot like the non-conference portion when it comes to waves of ranked teams.
The ACC released the schedule for all 18 teams on Tuesday night, with the Irish playing 17 teams once and perennial power Louisville as the one team selected for the Irish to play twice during the regular season. The Cardinals are No. 12 in the ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25, while the Irish are No. 4.
Notre Dame will also play four other ranked ACC teams — No. 8 NC State, No. 11 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina and No. 18 Florida State. The North Carolina and NC State games are on the road. The Irish will play Cal, Stanford and SMU as ACC opponents for the first time, but Notre Dame has a prior history with all three.
Of the 18 ACC games, Notre Dame will play 14 of them on national TV, with six on ESPN or ESPN2. Notre Dame's non-conference games against Texas and Connecticut will also be on ESPN. The full schedule — non-conference and conference combined — can be found HERE.
Here's the full ACC schedule (with series notes from FightingIrish.com):
Syracuse (Syracuse, N.Y.) — December 8 // ACCN // Noon
Notre Dame will start the conference slate with a trip to Syracuse on December 8 sandwiched between a pair of non-conference games. The Orange swept the Irish last season behind All-ACC point guard Dyaisha Fair and All-Freshman Team forward Alyssa Latham. Both players have moved on from Syracuse.
Virginia (South Bend, Ind.) — December 29 // ACCN // Noon
Virginia visits Purcell Pavilion to close out 2024. The Hoos ended the regular season last year with spoiler wins over No. 20 Louisville and No. 5 Virginia Tech. Virginia returns leading scorer Kymora Johnson but lost veteran Camryn Taylor to eligibility.
North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.) — January 5 // ESPN // 1 p.m.
The new year begins with a few days off before a trip to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina. The Tar Heels' suffocating defense has been problematic for Notre Dame in recent seasons, and veterans Alyssa Ustby and Lexi Donarski are back after averaging double-figure points last year.
Wake Forest (South Bend, Ind.) — January 9 // ACCNX // 7 p.m.
Three of the next four contests will take place at Purcell Pavilion, as Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and SMU visit. Against those three teams, Notre Dame is 38-4 all-time. Guard Elise Williams led Wake Forest in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals last season and is back for her senior year.
Clemson (Clemson, S.C.) — January 12 // ACCN // Noon
Shawn Poppie is in his first season at Clemson and arrived from Chattanooga where he posted a 48-18 record and two SoCon Championships. The Tigers lost their top-three scorers from last season, but Clemson has challenged Notre Dame during its last few visits to Littlejohn Coliseum.
Georgia Tech (South Bend, Ind.) — January 16 // ACCN // 6 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets return their five main starters from last year, including Tonie Morgan and Kara Dunn. Both guards averaged more than 15 points per game. Georgia Tech also added the No. 29 overall recruit in the 2024 class according to ESPN, Dani Carnegie.
SMU (South Bend, Ind.) — January 19 // ACCN // 6 p.m.
SMU is one of the new kids on the block, and Notre Dame hasn't seen them since 2008. That was also the last time the Mustangs reached the NCAA Tournament. They went 14-15 last season under first-year head coach Toyelle Wilson.
Boston College (Chestnut Hill, Mass.) — January 23 // ACCNX // 7 p.m.
Notre Dame has won five straight meetings against Boston College after losing four of the five prior contests. Defensive specialist Dontavia Waggoner is back for her graduate season after notching 99 steals last year.
Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, Va.) — January 30 // ACCNX // 6 p.m.
The last time Notre Dame saw the Hokies, it handed them the largest defeat of a No. 1 seed in ACC Tournament history, 82-53. Virginia Tech is rebuilding after several years as a top-25 team and will face Notre Dame under first year head coach Megan Duffy. Duffy is a 2006 graduate of Notre Dame and ranks 29th in school history with 1290 career points in South Bend.
Louisville (Louisville, Ky.) — February 2 // ESPN2 // Noon
Notre Dame renews its rivalry with Louisville, starting at the KFC Yum! Center. The Irish have won four of the last six meetings with the Cardinals, including a win over them in the quarterfinals of the 2024 ACC Tournament. Louisville is coming off of its 14th-straight 20-win season, the fifth longest active streak in the country. The Cards have nine newcomers to the squad this season, and their freshman class was ranked No. 6 overall by ESPN.
Stanford (South Bend, Ind.) — February 6 // ESPN // 8:30 p.m.
The West Coast teams, Stanford and Cal, visit Notre Dame on February 6 and February 9, respectively. Three-time national champion Stanford is working with new a head coach, Kate Paye, for the first time since 1985-86 following the retirement of Tara VanDerveer. Stanford has seen immense roster turnover this offseason including the departure of 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year Cameron Brink (WNBA Draft) and 2024 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year Kiki Iriafen (transferred to USC). Elena Bosgana is the leading returning scorer for an inexperienced Cardinal squad (6.7 points per game).
California (South Bend, Ind.) — February 9 // ACCN // 2 p.m.
Cal is the only ACC newcomer that Karen and Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey has seen in her current role. Notre Dame played the Golden Bears in St. Louis in November 2022, winning the offense-heavy contest, 90-79. Like Ivey, Cal head coach Charmin Smith is entering her fifth season at the helm.
Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pa.) — February 13 // ACCN // 8 p.m.
Notre Dame takes the show on the road for three of the next four games after the Stanford and Cal weekend. First, the Irish head to Pittsburgh. Notre Dame graduate transfer Liatu King played her undergraduate career with the Panthers, and it will be the first time she returns to the Petersen Events Center. The last time Notre Dame and Pitt faced off in that venue, King had 34 points for the home team.
Duke (South Bend, Ind.) — February 17 // ESPN or ESPN2 // TBD
A rare Monday night contest in Purcell Pavilion is up next, as the Irish host Duke. The teams played on a Monday last year, and Notre Dame won, 70-62. Duke added two five-star freshmen in Toby Fournier and Arianna Roberson and returns its top four scorers from last season.
Miami (Coral Gables, Fla.) — February 20 // ACCNX // 7 p.m.
Notre Dame will face former forward Nat Marshall, who transferred to Miami, and Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who returned to Coral Gables for a victory lap. The Hurricanes are now led by Tricia Cullop following the retirement of Katie Meier. Cullop had been at Toledo since 2008 and has a lifetime coaching record of 476-279.
NC State (Raleigh, N.C.) — February 23 // ESPN // Noon
The Irish have toppled the Wolfpack in the ACC Tournament in back-to-back seasons, but NC State has won both regular season contests in those years. Notre Dame will try to avenge those losses in the final road game of the regular season, but it won't be easy. NC State returns Aziaha James, Madison Hayes, Saniya Rivers and Zoe Brooks. The Wolfpack also added 2024 Patriot League Player of the Year Caitlin Weimar out of the transfer portal.
Florida State (South Bend, Ind.) — February 27 // ACCN // 8 p.m.
Notre Dame and Florida State played a 2OT offensive shootout last year, one which the Irish won 98-94. Expect additional firepower this season, as All-ACC First Team guard Ta'Niya Latson returns for her junior season.
Louisville (South Bend, Ind.) — March 2 // ESPN // TBD
The regular season concludes with Louisville at Purcell Pavilion. Notre Dame has won back-to-back home games against Louisville after losing three straight from 2020-22.
Series Records
Syracuse — Irish lead series 39-6 // Last meeting: Jan. 25, 2024 // Streak: L2
Virginia — Irish lead 10-3 // Last meeting: Jan. 18, 2024 // Streak: W2
North Carolina — Irish lead 10-5 // Last meeting: Jan. 7, 2024 // Streak: L2
Wake Forest — Irish lead 12-0 // Last meeting: Jan. 21, 2024 // Streak: W12
Clemson — Irish lead 9-3 // Last meeting: Feb. 22, 2024 // Streak: W3
Georgia Tech — Irish lead 18-1 // Last meeting: Feb. 1, 2024 // Streak: W5
SMU — Irish lead 2-1 // Last meeting: March 23, 2008 // Streak: W1
Boston College — Irish lead 30-9 // Last meeting: Feb. 25, 2024 // Streak: W5
Virginia Tech — Irish lead 17-2 // Last meeting: March 9, 2024 // Streak: W6
Louisville — Irish lead 20-14 // Last meeting: March 8, 2024 // Streak: W2
Stanford — Cardinal lead 4-2 // Last meeting: April 1, 2019 // Streak: W1
Cal — Irish lead 3-0 // Last meeting: Nov. 12, 2022 // Streak: W3
Pittsburgh — Irish lead 36-4 // Last meeting: Feb. 4, 2024 // Streak: W7
Duke — Irish lead 18-4 // Last meeting: Feb. 19, 2024 // Streak: W1
Miami — Irish lead 25-6 // Last meeting: Jan. 14, 2024 // Streak: W2
NC State — Irish lead 10-5 // Last meeting: March 10, 2024 // Streak: W1
Florida State — Irish lead 13-1 // Last meeting: Feb. 11, 2024 // Streak: W2
MORE
The ACC released the schedule for all 18 teams on Tuesday night, with the Irish playing 17 teams once and perennial power Louisville as the one team selected for the Irish to play twice during the regular season. The Cardinals are No. 12 in the ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25, while the Irish are No. 4.
Notre Dame will also play four other ranked ACC teams — No. 8 NC State, No. 11 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina and No. 18 Florida State. The North Carolina and NC State games are on the road. The Irish will play Cal, Stanford and SMU as ACC opponents for the first time, but Notre Dame has a prior history with all three.
Of the 18 ACC games, Notre Dame will play 14 of them on national TV, with six on ESPN or ESPN2. Notre Dame's non-conference games against Texas and Connecticut will also be on ESPN. The full schedule — non-conference and conference combined — can be found HERE.
Here's the full ACC schedule (with series notes from FightingIrish.com):
Syracuse (Syracuse, N.Y.) — December 8 // ACCN // Noon
Notre Dame will start the conference slate with a trip to Syracuse on December 8 sandwiched between a pair of non-conference games. The Orange swept the Irish last season behind All-ACC point guard Dyaisha Fair and All-Freshman Team forward Alyssa Latham. Both players have moved on from Syracuse.
Virginia (South Bend, Ind.) — December 29 // ACCN // Noon
Virginia visits Purcell Pavilion to close out 2024. The Hoos ended the regular season last year with spoiler wins over No. 20 Louisville and No. 5 Virginia Tech. Virginia returns leading scorer Kymora Johnson but lost veteran Camryn Taylor to eligibility.
North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.) — January 5 // ESPN // 1 p.m.
The new year begins with a few days off before a trip to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina. The Tar Heels' suffocating defense has been problematic for Notre Dame in recent seasons, and veterans Alyssa Ustby and Lexi Donarski are back after averaging double-figure points last year.
Wake Forest (South Bend, Ind.) — January 9 // ACCNX // 7 p.m.
Three of the next four contests will take place at Purcell Pavilion, as Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and SMU visit. Against those three teams, Notre Dame is 38-4 all-time. Guard Elise Williams led Wake Forest in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals last season and is back for her senior year.
Clemson (Clemson, S.C.) — January 12 // ACCN // Noon
Shawn Poppie is in his first season at Clemson and arrived from Chattanooga where he posted a 48-18 record and two SoCon Championships. The Tigers lost their top-three scorers from last season, but Clemson has challenged Notre Dame during its last few visits to Littlejohn Coliseum.
Georgia Tech (South Bend, Ind.) — January 16 // ACCN // 6 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets return their five main starters from last year, including Tonie Morgan and Kara Dunn. Both guards averaged more than 15 points per game. Georgia Tech also added the No. 29 overall recruit in the 2024 class according to ESPN, Dani Carnegie.
SMU (South Bend, Ind.) — January 19 // ACCN // 6 p.m.
SMU is one of the new kids on the block, and Notre Dame hasn't seen them since 2008. That was also the last time the Mustangs reached the NCAA Tournament. They went 14-15 last season under first-year head coach Toyelle Wilson.
Boston College (Chestnut Hill, Mass.) — January 23 // ACCNX // 7 p.m.
Notre Dame has won five straight meetings against Boston College after losing four of the five prior contests. Defensive specialist Dontavia Waggoner is back for her graduate season after notching 99 steals last year.
Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, Va.) — January 30 // ACCNX // 6 p.m.
The last time Notre Dame saw the Hokies, it handed them the largest defeat of a No. 1 seed in ACC Tournament history, 82-53. Virginia Tech is rebuilding after several years as a top-25 team and will face Notre Dame under first year head coach Megan Duffy. Duffy is a 2006 graduate of Notre Dame and ranks 29th in school history with 1290 career points in South Bend.
Louisville (Louisville, Ky.) — February 2 // ESPN2 // Noon
Notre Dame renews its rivalry with Louisville, starting at the KFC Yum! Center. The Irish have won four of the last six meetings with the Cardinals, including a win over them in the quarterfinals of the 2024 ACC Tournament. Louisville is coming off of its 14th-straight 20-win season, the fifth longest active streak in the country. The Cards have nine newcomers to the squad this season, and their freshman class was ranked No. 6 overall by ESPN.
Stanford (South Bend, Ind.) — February 6 // ESPN // 8:30 p.m.
The West Coast teams, Stanford and Cal, visit Notre Dame on February 6 and February 9, respectively. Three-time national champion Stanford is working with new a head coach, Kate Paye, for the first time since 1985-86 following the retirement of Tara VanDerveer. Stanford has seen immense roster turnover this offseason including the departure of 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year Cameron Brink (WNBA Draft) and 2024 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year Kiki Iriafen (transferred to USC). Elena Bosgana is the leading returning scorer for an inexperienced Cardinal squad (6.7 points per game).
California (South Bend, Ind.) — February 9 // ACCN // 2 p.m.
Cal is the only ACC newcomer that Karen and Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey has seen in her current role. Notre Dame played the Golden Bears in St. Louis in November 2022, winning the offense-heavy contest, 90-79. Like Ivey, Cal head coach Charmin Smith is entering her fifth season at the helm.
Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pa.) — February 13 // ACCN // 8 p.m.
Notre Dame takes the show on the road for three of the next four games after the Stanford and Cal weekend. First, the Irish head to Pittsburgh. Notre Dame graduate transfer Liatu King played her undergraduate career with the Panthers, and it will be the first time she returns to the Petersen Events Center. The last time Notre Dame and Pitt faced off in that venue, King had 34 points for the home team.
Duke (South Bend, Ind.) — February 17 // ESPN or ESPN2 // TBD
A rare Monday night contest in Purcell Pavilion is up next, as the Irish host Duke. The teams played on a Monday last year, and Notre Dame won, 70-62. Duke added two five-star freshmen in Toby Fournier and Arianna Roberson and returns its top four scorers from last season.
Miami (Coral Gables, Fla.) — February 20 // ACCNX // 7 p.m.
Notre Dame will face former forward Nat Marshall, who transferred to Miami, and Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who returned to Coral Gables for a victory lap. The Hurricanes are now led by Tricia Cullop following the retirement of Katie Meier. Cullop had been at Toledo since 2008 and has a lifetime coaching record of 476-279.
NC State (Raleigh, N.C.) — February 23 // ESPN // Noon
The Irish have toppled the Wolfpack in the ACC Tournament in back-to-back seasons, but NC State has won both regular season contests in those years. Notre Dame will try to avenge those losses in the final road game of the regular season, but it won't be easy. NC State returns Aziaha James, Madison Hayes, Saniya Rivers and Zoe Brooks. The Wolfpack also added 2024 Patriot League Player of the Year Caitlin Weimar out of the transfer portal.
Florida State (South Bend, Ind.) — February 27 // ACCN // 8 p.m.
Notre Dame and Florida State played a 2OT offensive shootout last year, one which the Irish won 98-94. Expect additional firepower this season, as All-ACC First Team guard Ta'Niya Latson returns for her junior season.
Louisville (South Bend, Ind.) — March 2 // ESPN // TBD
The regular season concludes with Louisville at Purcell Pavilion. Notre Dame has won back-to-back home games against Louisville after losing three straight from 2020-22.
Series Records
Syracuse — Irish lead series 39-6 // Last meeting: Jan. 25, 2024 // Streak: L2
Virginia — Irish lead 10-3 // Last meeting: Jan. 18, 2024 // Streak: W2
North Carolina — Irish lead 10-5 // Last meeting: Jan. 7, 2024 // Streak: L2
Wake Forest — Irish lead 12-0 // Last meeting: Jan. 21, 2024 // Streak: W12
Clemson — Irish lead 9-3 // Last meeting: Feb. 22, 2024 // Streak: W3
Georgia Tech — Irish lead 18-1 // Last meeting: Feb. 1, 2024 // Streak: W5
SMU — Irish lead 2-1 // Last meeting: March 23, 2008 // Streak: W1
Boston College — Irish lead 30-9 // Last meeting: Feb. 25, 2024 // Streak: W5
Virginia Tech — Irish lead 17-2 // Last meeting: March 9, 2024 // Streak: W6
Louisville — Irish lead 20-14 // Last meeting: March 8, 2024 // Streak: W2
Stanford — Cardinal lead 4-2 // Last meeting: April 1, 2019 // Streak: W1
Cal — Irish lead 3-0 // Last meeting: Nov. 12, 2022 // Streak: W3
Pittsburgh — Irish lead 36-4 // Last meeting: Feb. 4, 2024 // Streak: W7
Duke — Irish lead 18-4 // Last meeting: Feb. 19, 2024 // Streak: W1
Miami — Irish lead 25-6 // Last meeting: Jan. 14, 2024 // Streak: W2
NC State — Irish lead 10-5 // Last meeting: March 10, 2024 // Streak: W1
Florida State — Irish lead 13-1 // Last meeting: Feb. 11, 2024 // Streak: W2
MORE
Last edited: