Recruiting Updates on the Notre Dame commits and targets in Friday's HSFB action

Charleston Bowles

Posts Like A Champion
Staff
Mar 16, 2023
There is another full slate of high school football on Friday night featuring Notre Dame's 2024 and 2025 commits. This thread will detail this week's matchups for commits and how to listen or watch.

2024 tight end commit Jack Larsen kicked the week off on Thursday night. Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic defeated Providence 29-22 to move to 3-1 on the season. Larsen's stats aren't available at the time of posting but according to the Cougars X (Twitter) profile, he had some key receptions on the final drive.



Four of Notre Dame's 22 commitments in the 2024 class are off this week — wide receiver Micah Gilbert, offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp, defensive tackle Sean Sevillano Jr. and defensive end Bryce Young. 2025 running back commit Justin Thurman is also on a bye week.

Inside ND Sports will update this thread as the night goes on with reports and highlights clips of commits performances. I will also monitor 2025 offensive and defensive targets that are on Notre Dame's recruiting board and report any updates or highlight clips from their games.

2024 QB commit CJ Carr


Carr and Saline (Mich.) will face Bedford. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET.

2024 RB commit Aneyas Williams


Hannibal (Mo.) High is playing against Fulton. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET.

2024 RB commit Kedren Young (and 2025 DT target Zion Williams)


Lufkin (Tex.) High will play against Longview at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can listen to the game here.

2024 WR commit Cam Williams


Williams looks to continue his strong senior season for Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South against Streamwood. Kickoff is 7 p.m.. The live stream can be watched here.

2024 WR commit Logan Saldate


Palma (Calif.) faces off with Alisal. Kickoff is 10:30 p.m. ET.

2024 OT commit Styles Prescod


Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern is unbeaten and has a conference matchup against Westfield. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed here.

2024 OG commit Peter Jones


After playing last Saturday, Jones and Malvern (Pa.) Prep is on a short week against Imhotep Charter. The game starts at 7 p.m.
 
