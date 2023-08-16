Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough spoke to local beat writers following Tuesday's practice. Here's a transcript of that conversation. Questions may be paraphrased.



What kind of growth have you seen in your room from start of camp?



“Just getting experience. You have two guys that have in-game running back experience. Getting guys up to speed with how we operate. The speed of practice. The standards of practice. Gi’Bran [Payne] was already up to that, he had a great spring. But getting JD [Jadarian Price] up to speed, he only participated one spring and that was two springs ago. Jeremiyah [Love], I’ve been extremely pleased with the steps he’s taken.”



How do you feel about the room being able to cover all the roles you need?



“It’s somewhat well-chronicled that I have different jobs. There’s 9-10 starting jobs, so even recruiting I’m looking for guys that can fit jobs. I don’t look for a guy that has to be perfect in everything. Just like the great Knute Rockne said, continue to polish those weaknesses but build on their strengths, too.



If I have a guy that’s a great pass protector but he might be lacking in something else, we’re going to play to that. That’s the beauty of our situation, we take a bunch of guys and make complete pieces of the puzzle by putting those things together. I’m excited where we’re at. I have all the elements I need to be successful in terms of power, speed, in-space, overall intelligence, the savvy to get it done. There’s some guys that are stronger than other guys at certain points and we’re going to continue to build them up. But at the same time, the things that they’re strong at, you’ll see them on Saturday for sure.



Did you reach that comfort level quickly in camp?



“We had a retreat and I had to talk about where I see guys, and that was before camp even started. I was pretty close to what I thought, which is a great thing. We have the pieces for guys in certain parts of what they do, and to be featured there. But what I was telling the guys, you have to be prepared for every job. There’s some guys that do things better than others, but every guy has to be responsible to do every job.



All of these guys embrace that. They understand how we do that in recruiting and the guys here are embracing it now here. In a couple weeks we’ll see what that’s all about.”



What have you seen from Price and Love in camp?



“JD had been here before, but he had been out for a little bit. Getting him back up but JD has been great physically. I think the thing he has to overcome is the mental part — not overcome but continue to strengthen. Trusting his reads, route detail, different things like that. Physically the guy looks real good. Jeremiyah has been really, really, really good. Very smart. He came here at 186 pounds — he’s 202 pounds. That’s the summer. He is committed to being a great football player. He is committed to being a great football player.



“When he came here I said I wanted to know if he was ‘about that life’? Running hard. Running through guys. You look at him, you think he might be a finesse guy. Nah, he’s about that life. Jeremiyah’s running through some guys. He’s strong in pass protection. He’s super fast. He’s very athletic. And he’s extremely intelligent. With that combination, he’s super hungry. He’s made major, major strides.



How have you been able to manage the bumps and bruises to backs in camp with your numbers?



“That’s the beautiful part about it. I’ve always said, ‘I fill the room from the bottom-up.’ So, I’m not sitting around holding my breath on what happens to a top guy. You just continue to keep on going. Bumps and bruises give the opportunities for other guys to go, and they were going to go anyway. You talk about strengths and weaknesses, you get the opportunity to strengthen strengths and lessen weaknesses. To me it always works out.”



How important are the mental reps?



“They ain’t got no choice. All the guys have to be locked in about what’s going on. Being able to answer questions, being another coach out there, and being able to see things the same way it’s being taught. That comes with the territory, if you’re not a physical participant you are 100% mentally involved.



What’s been your impression of Devyn Ford since getting him here?



“When I spoke with him during his process, I was extremely impressed with him. There was a level of me having to impress him too, because Devyn is very smart; very football smart. When I’m giving him a presentation, we talked for an hour-and-a-half. I’m laying out how I coach things. I asked him how he did some things, then I told him how I did things. It was funny, I didn’t know I had him on speaker phone. I went through how I coach inside zone, how I coach the option route, and I could hear his family clapping in the background. They started clapping.



“He was like ‘Yeah coach, I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I might want to come there just to get coached by you. Hearing some of the things you’re saying as some things I think I can be successful with.’ He’s been on it. Jumped into everything, working hard. All the guys on the team love him. His work ethic is contagious. His skill set is ridiculous. The guy ran 22.5 MPH a week-and-a-half ago. A guy with a burst like that is going to be big for us this season.



How different is it recruiting a college graduate versus a 17-year-old?



“A little bit different but it’s the same things: building a genuine relationship, telling the guys the truth, and I don’t elevate anything. Here’s what we got going. Here’s the jobs. Here’s the way I do things. Here’s why it will pay dividends for you beyond Notre Dame.



“And he said, ‘I got it.’ He’s living it out there right now. He’s excited about things. The methodology. The drills we do. And the coaching we have and the team that we have. So I’m excited too.”



