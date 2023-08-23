Tyler James
As @Eric Hansen mentioned earlier, our conversations with the coordinators tonight were short. We spoke to offensive coordinator Gerad Parker for less than four minutes. Here's what we were able to get during his interview session with local writers.
Questions may be paraphrased.
GERAD PAKER
What led to the decisions for Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler to become the starting guards after long competitions?
“One, you’ve got to make decisions because they’re imminent. Two, I think that anytime you give guys — the beautiful thing of the competition was we gave a lot of guys opportunities, which is good because it gives guys real reps, meaningful reps all across the board with ones, twos and threes. We did a good job as a staff coming down from coach [Marcus] Freeman. You give guys a lot of meaningful things.
“Then Rocco and Coogs have certainly put themselves in position where that’s how we’ll start the year. So it’s been good for them to see that. There’s a lot of trust that gets built up, too, when you’re allowed to practice those two weeks together with those tackles, because they’re all working together. It’s five guys on a string. It’s been good to see that. There’s trust building.”
How is game week different as an offensive coordinator compared to a position coach?
“As you learn, fall camp goes into sections where you have to install an offense, go through the progress and making sure you stay on installations to have the ability to have a big piece of your offense in to then pull from it depending on how you game plan for a week. So then the game planning of the week changes, because you have to then pull out what percentage of the offense you need to attack your opponent. That would be the biggest change and shift: being able to pull, select, not carry too much but have enough and then get it repped against the looks that you believe you’re going to see.”
What are the keys you need to see from the offense Saturday that you’re moving in the right direction on offense?
“I don’t know if that answer — it’s not being a standard, cliché, give you a cookie-cutter answer — it really is just this, though: week in and week out, we’re going to be judged on how we take care of the football. I’m going to make sure and judge us on how we take care of the football, how hard we play and physical we play, and the third piece that I’ve said to you guys since I was named coordinator that we’re going to play with great details. Meaning make our plays work no matter the defense. As long as we give our guys the chance to be successful with the plays called. That’s the three.
“Certainly stats, numbers and all those things will be thrown out there and everything. And those things, you can’t say they don’t matter, but I know this — over a number of time, the biggest factor in playing good offensive football is taking care of the football first. That will be the first piece of it. If you see a team that’s detailed, takes care of the ball and plays hard, we believe we’ve got good enough players to be able to make our plays go.”
When are you satisfied with game plan during the week?
“You hope by Friday you feel like you have a call sheet that you know is done and ready and ripped up for them to look at. All of us as coaches make the mistake would be that you’re always looking at it and wondering about stuff and playing the what ifs, which I think is healthy too, but at the same time you have t go with what your guys have repped and what they know.”
How much have you met with Sam Hartman to put a call sheet together that he’s comfortable with?
“A lot. You have to. Along with [quarterbacks coach] Gino [Guidugli], those guys — just because his eyes, his ears, them together, us together, we have to be thinking the same way. If not, we have issues. There are times, and I’ve done it before in my career, whenever you really like something, but if he just doesn’t feel it at the quarterback position, there is no — you just can’t. We want him to believe. There’s a great deal of trust in him. The best way to put it is he’s very direct about what he likes because he’s had a lot of reps. In a very positive way, not in a negative way. So, you trust him. You let him go with it. Trust in him. And then of course the things we know we need, we keep.”
