Notre Dame football is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with another Pot of Gold Day and the unofficial launch of turning more attention to the 2026 class. The Irish are expected to connect with close to 100 2026 recruits today to extend offers and several more to reaffirm previous offers expressed to 2026 targets.
We’ll use this thread to track all of the offers reported by recruits on social media.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
P.S. Kudos to @Charleston Bowles for helping write these up.
