***The Insider Lounge's College Football Pick'em for the 2023 season***

Tyler James

Tyler James

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
14,801
24,916
113
I've created a College Football Pick'em through Yahoo Sports for the 2023 season.

The winner will receive a free year extension of their subscription.

Click here to join our group. The group ID# is 4972 and the password is inside.

Starting in Week 1, Yahoo Sports will provide us a list of every game featuring an AP Top 25 game and a handful of other games it may find intriguing. And we'll make selections for those games against the spread. Unfortunately, Week 0 wasn't an option to include.

Tagging @mthayman @rover219 and @wernd, who previously expressed interest.
 
Reactions: wernd
