Tyler James
I've posted how many times?
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 14,759
-
- 24,879
-
- 113
Next up in the first edition of The Heat Index for Notre Dame’s 2025 class is the defensive tackle position.
The Irish started their 2025 class with a commitment from Davion Dixon, a four-star defensive tackle from Florida, and really need the future nose tackle to stick with his pledge.
But the Irish are still looking for a three-technique defensive tackle to complement Dixon. Notre Dame’s hunt for options has included high school defensive ends and prospects likely to go elsewhere, but there’s a long way to go until the December early signing period. I’ve assigned the following heat ratings for Notre Dame’s four top remaining targets:
Medium for Javeon Campbell and Darren Ikinnagbon
Plain for Ethan Utley and Antonio Coleman
For more details on those four defensive tackle targets, follow the link below.
Coming tomorrow (Wednesday): a linebackers update.
The Irish started their 2025 class with a commitment from Davion Dixon, a four-star defensive tackle from Florida, and really need the future nose tackle to stick with his pledge.
But the Irish are still looking for a three-technique defensive tackle to complement Dixon. Notre Dame’s hunt for options has included high school defensive ends and prospects likely to go elsewhere, but there’s a long way to go until the December early signing period. I’ve assigned the following heat ratings for Notre Dame’s four top remaining targets:
Medium for Javeon Campbell and Darren Ikinnagbon
Plain for Ethan Utley and Antonio Coleman
For more details on those four defensive tackle targets, follow the link below.
Recruiting - The Heat Index: 2025 class
The path forward for Notre Dame’s 2025 class...
notredame.forums.rivals.com
Coming tomorrow (Wednesday): a linebackers update.