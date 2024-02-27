ADVERTISEMENT

The Heat Index: Some intriguing names emerging in Notre Dame's 2025 defensive tackle pursuits

Tyler James

Tyler James

Staff
Dec 31, 2021
Next up in the first edition of The Heat Index for Notre Dame’s 2025 class is the defensive tackle position.

The Irish started their 2025 class with a commitment from Davion Dixon, a four-star defensive tackle from Florida, and really need the future nose tackle to stick with his pledge.


But the Irish are still looking for a three-technique defensive tackle to complement Dixon. Notre Dame’s hunt for options has included high school defensive ends and prospects likely to go elsewhere, but there’s a long way to go until the December early signing period. I’ve assigned the following heat ratings for Notre Dame’s four top remaining targets:

Medium for Javeon Campbell and Darren Ikinnagbon
Plain for Ethan Utley and Antonio Coleman


For more details on those four defensive tackle targets, follow the link below.

Recruiting - The Heat Index: 2025 class

The path forward for Notre Dame’s 2025 class...
notredame.forums.rivals.com notredame.forums.rivals.com

Coming tomorrow (Wednesday): a linebackers update.
 
