Next up in the first edition of The Heat Index for Notre Dame’s 2025 class is the offensive line position.
Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph started the new year strong with a trio of commitments from four-star offensive tackle Owen Strebig and three-star offensive tackles Will Black and Matty Augustine.
Notre Dame is willing to settle for three offensive linemen in the class, but only after exhausting its options with four-star recruit Jack Lange. I’ve assigned a heat rating of Hot to Lange.
For more details on Lange, follow the link below.
Coming Monday: a defensive end update.
Coming Monday: a defensive end update.