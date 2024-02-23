ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting The Heat Index: Notre Dame still has a chance at one more offensive lineman

Tyler James

Tyler James

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
14,748
24,860
113
Next up in the first edition of The Heat Index for Notre Dame’s 2025 class is the offensive line position.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph started the new year strong with a trio of commitments from four-star offensive tackle Owen Strebig and three-star offensive tackles Will Black and Matty Augustine.


Notre Dame is willing to settle for three offensive linemen in the class, but only after exhausting its options with four-star recruit Jack Lange. I’ve assigned a heat rating of Hot to Lange.


For more details on Lange, follow the link below.

Recruiting - The Heat Index: 2025 class

The path forward for Notre Dame’s 2025 class...
notredame.forums.rivals.com notredame.forums.rivals.com

Coming Monday: a defensive end update.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Charleston Bowles and jmND86
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (5/12): New official visit scheduled and one target removed

Replies
0
Views
248
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Update: 2025 OT Jack Lange commits to Missouri

Replies
4
Views
723
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (4/30): Official visits, new targets come into focus

Replies
2
Views
475
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (5/10): Available spots narrow focus on remaining 2025 targets

Replies
3
Views
327
The Insider Lounge
Fenton_mobile
F
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (4/18): Spring visits bring clarity with remaining targets

Replies
0
Views
321
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today